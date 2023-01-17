President Gustavo Petro was clear in announcing that he will not raise the age to retire in Colombia.

A whole debate as a result of the declarations of the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, has been taking place in the country. “It is an issue that we will discuss and reach a government point of view.”

57 years is the age to retire in Colombia in the case of women and 62 in that of men. An increase in age was already beginning to generate criticism from different sectors.

The first to refer to this situation was the Director of DAPRE Mauricio Lizcano, who stated: “The government does not plan to increase the pension age in the pension reform.”

Subsequently, President Gustavo Petro announced:

First I resign before raising the pension age. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 16, 2023

On the other hand, the president referred to the freezing of toll rates administered by the National Institute of Roads (Invías) and the National Infrastructure Agency.

“The concessions that eleven toll rates without authorization from the government will be sanctioned by the superintendency,” he stressed.