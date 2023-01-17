Home News “First I resign before raising the pension age”: Petro
News

“First I resign before raising the pension age”: Petro

by admin
“First I resign before raising the pension age”: Petro

President Gustavo Petro was clear in announcing that he will not raise the age to retire in Colombia.

A whole debate as a result of the declarations of the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, has been taking place in the country. “It is an issue that we will discuss and reach a government point of view.”

57 years is the age to retire in Colombia in the case of women and 62 in that of men. An increase in age was already beginning to generate criticism from different sectors.

The first to refer to this situation was the Director of DAPRE Mauricio Lizcano, who stated: “The government does not plan to increase the pension age in the pension reform.”

Subsequently, President Gustavo Petro announced:

On the other hand, the president referred to the freezing of toll rates administered by the National Institute of Roads (Invías) and the National Infrastructure Agency.

“The concessions that eleven toll rates without authorization from the government will be sanctioned by the superintendency,” he stressed.

See also  ȫ ܶ Ա Ϊ չ СͲ--

You may also like

Theft attempt was frustrated by the community in...

The Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s...

The illusion of an eternal love

They deliver 9 tons of humanitarian aid to...

Vallenata Nina Marín arrives with ‘Tierra Quebrá’ to...

ESE Salud Yopal says that the driver who...

Guatemala will advance legal actions against Colombian Defense...

See the applications to check the routes of...

School supplies rose more than 40%

There was no abuse by a US military...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy