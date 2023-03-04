The Head of State gave the information from San Andrés, before traveling to the department of Caquetá. “On this day, Thanks to the efforts of the Minister of Defense and the Interior, fundamentally, the release of all Police personnel has been achieved. and the officials of the oil company who were being held by the peasants in San Vicente del Caguan”, stated the President.

stated that “It is a gesture that should lead to a reconsideration of many issues around the treatment of the social conflict in Colombia.”

“I will personally go to talk to the peasants about their needs, their complaints, their demands. I ask the entire popular movement in general – peasant, rural, urban – that this is a government for dialogue, this is a government that belongs to them and to that extent, violent actions practically what they do is destroy the possibilitynot only to have a popular, progressive government, but the very paths of peace”, expressed President Petro.

Finally, the President indicated that “The Prosecutor’s Office must investigate and identify who were the people who were killed in these events, who are the murderers, who will have to be tried.”