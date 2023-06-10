First images of the indigenous children rescued in Guaviare

The Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF), in charge of the protection of children and adolescents, also celebrated the rescue of minors Lesly Mukutuy, 13 years old; Soleiny Mukutuy, 9; Tien Noriel Ronoque Mukutuy, 4, and one-year-old baby Cristin Neruman Ranoque.

The four were found in a remote point between the departments of Caquetá and Guaviare by a group of more than 200 soldiers, including commandos from the Army’s Special Forces, and indigenous people who searched for them for weeks.

“Thanks to the jungle, the indigenous people and all the members of the Military Force who were in charge of Operation Hope,” the ICBF wrote on Twitter.

For its part, the Command of the Military Forces highlighted that “the union of efforts made this joy possible for Colombia” and sang glory for the soldiers, indigenous communities and institutions that were part of Operation Hope.

“From Operation Hope to Operation Miracle,” said Defense Minister Iván Velásquez on his Twitter account, who gave “immense congratulations to the Military Forces and to those who did not lose hope and worked day and night for the miracle were possible”.

The Embassy of the United States in Colombia celebrated: “The four minors who survived the plane crash in Guaviare are the light of life and hope that illuminates Colombia” and thanked the Military Forces “for the heroic search and rescue mission in such difficult and for giving us this immense joy”.

In an unprecedented situation in the country, politicians from all sides joined forces to celebrate the discovery of the four minors who were traveling with their mother and two other adults whose bodies have already been recovered from the wreckage of the Cessna 206 plane in which they were traveling. last May 1st.

“The discovery of the children is a great relief for the country,” said former President Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010), who stressed that with the news it will be possible to “overcome the anguish of solidarity that was in the hearts of all Colombian families.”

For her part, the mayoress of Bogotá, Claudia López, said: “Those four little ones are great heroes! Thanks to the Government and the Military Forces that did not give up in their search!”

“What a joy! Thanks to the search teams for the effort, for not giving up,” said former presidential candidate Sergio Fajardo, who assured that “after all, life is in charge, over and over again, of giving us hope. Take care of them much. May they live in peace.”

With information from EFE.