From March 14th to 17th, 2023, scientists from all over the world will discuss the basics and challenges of spontaneous encounters between humans and machines – the conference is organized by the Collaborative Research Center “Hybrid Societies”

International researchers from a broad interdisciplinary spectrum will meet at the invitation of the Collaborative Research Center (SFB) “Hybrid Societies” from March 14 to 17, 2023 at Chemnitz University of Technology to discuss questions of hybrid societies. Hybrid societies emerge when increasingly autonomous embodied digital technologies and people meet in public space and have to spontaneously interact with each other. “These situations have completely different requirements than the interaction between man and machine in industry or at home,” says Prof. Dr. Bertolt Meyer, spokesman for the CRC “Hybrid Societies”. “Our research network is dedicated to these requirements and we are pleased to be able to work on them for the first time as part of our own international conference,” Meyer continues.

Workshops, symposia and lectures in the program

On March 14, two pre-conference workshops will take place, which are primarily aimed at young scientists. Max Kullmann, employee at the Professorship Humans and Technology (Head: Prof. Dr. Lewis Chuang) at Chemnitz University of Technology is leading a “hackathon” on the topic “Build your own EDT”, in which participants can program their own robots. At the same time, there will be a joint colloquium with researchers from Fraunhofer JL IDEAS (Naples), the Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II (Naples) and the CRC “Hybrid Societies” on virtual tests with digital twins.

The main part of the conference starts on March 15th. By Friday, attendees will gather for more than 60 presentations, including keynotes from Valley of Oron-Gilead (Ben-Gurion Universtity of the Negev), Matthew Johnson (Florida Institute For Human & Machine Cognition) und Gustav Markkula (University of Leeds). Part of the conference, which takes place in the central lecture hall building, Reichenhainer Straße 90, are two symposia on highly automated transport systems.

The complete program can be accessed via the conference homepage: www.hybrid-societies.org/conference.

Background: Collaborative Research Center “Hybrid Societies”

As part of the Collaborative Research Center “Hybrid Societies” at Chemnitz University of Technology, 30 professors from all eight faculties and senior researchers at the university are fundamentally investigating how people can coordinate smoothly and safely, for example with autonomous vehicles and robots in public spaces. The SFB will be funded by the German Research Foundation in the first four years with 9.7 million euros plus a program fee of 2.1 million euros.

09.03.2023

