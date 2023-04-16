First International Forum on Public Procurement is held in Yopal – news

The Casanareña community will have free entry next Friday, April 21, to participate in the “First international forum on state contracting realities, a vision from the regions.”

This scenario allows to know different points of view regarding issues of global interest around public procurement, it will develop topics such as the structure of professionalization in public procurement, direct hiring due to an emergency situation in Peruvian contracting, major and minor contractual modification amounts of work and additional contract, among others.

The Vice-Rector for Social Projection, from the Continuing Education Division, invites those who wish to learn or improve their knowledge about state contracting accompanied by a group of prominent legal professionals made up of:

– Jaime Pintos Santiago, Doctor of Law from the University of Castilla – La Mancha, Director of the Pymel Public Contracting Chair.

– Pedro Javier Barrera Varela, PhD in Law from the Externado University, works as rapporteur for constitutional affairs for the Council of State.

– Renzo Zárate Miranda, Master of Laws from the University of Applied Sciences, who serves as Executive Director of the Peruvian Society of Public Procurement Law

– Jaime Alberto Duque Casas, Doctor in Government and Public Administration from the Complutense University of Madrid – José Ortega y Gasset University Research Institute.

– Mónica Paola Siabato Benavides, with a Master’s degree in Administrative Law at the Universidad Libre de Colombia, is pursuing a Master’s degree in Legal Culture at the University of Girona. She works as a university professor and speaker at national and international events.

Source: Unitropic

