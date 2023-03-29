The Public Force is not deliberative and is enshrined in article 219 of the Political Constitution, a provision that puts us in context with the famous speech of former President Alberto Lleras Camargo, delivered on May 9, 1958. The essence of that memorable intervention resides in the prudent and beneficial principle that at that time had -as it has today- constitutional consecration: “in a democracy the members of the Public Force cannot be deliberative, nor have any participation in political debates, because, by doing so, they break their impartiality, and Even if they were allowed to do so, their unity would be broken because controversy would open up within their ranks”.

The military is a technique subservient to politics. The public force cannot deliberate, that is, it is not their responsibility to discuss, dispute, question, or oppose governmental or legislative decisions or policies.

Why is the Public Force involved in sensitive issues such as politics and religion? General Zapateiro’s scuffle with then-senator Gustavo Petro was not enough: “While soldiers are assassinated by the Clan del Golfo, some of the generals are on the Clan’s payroll. The leadership is corrupted when it is the drug-trafficking politicians who end up ascending to generals,” he reproached when he was a candidate for the current President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro Urrego, following the death of 7 soldiers in Frontino, Antioquia, at the hands of the Clan del Golfo, to which Zapateiro replied to Petro with 6 trills in that same publication:

“There is no one who is more hurt by the death of a soldier than those of us who wear the camouflage.”

In addition, Zapateiro told the presidential candidate of the Historical Pact that “do not use his investiture (parliamentary inviolability) to pretend to engage in politicking with the death of our soldiers.” Subsequently, he invited him to file a complaint on the subject at the Prosecutor’s Office.

Today the controversy revolves around General Henry Sanabria, director of the Police, questioning the use of condoms, exorcism as abortive, and the LGBTI community as responsible for AIDS and the 12,000 gays that the institution has, an issue that leaves a bad impression. to the head of the military entity, against whom lightning rains down due to discrimination and stigmatization.

Being deliberative by the public force infers political participation and overflows from the Constitution itself in a Secular State that must be neutral in the face of all religious beliefs and confessions until the same letter proclaims freedom of worship under article 19 of the National Constitution.

By Miguel Aroca Yepes