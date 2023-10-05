First lady delivered social aid in the LDO

This is how the mission of the institutions attached to the Government of Monagas is fulfilled with these social aid.

The First Lady and president of the El Niño Simón Monagas Foundation, Sorenelly Zambrano de Luna; Together with the president of the Lotería de Oriente, Diosdado Lanz, they provide social aid to children with special needs. Photo: Courtesy.

The First Lady of the Monagas state and president of the El Niño Simón Regional Foundation, Sorenelly Zambrano de Luna, together with the president of the Public Charity Board of Monagas Lotería de Oriente, Diosdado Lanz, supported the delivery of donations and Social helpsat the headquarters of said institution.

«It is a great effort that Governor Ernesto Luna makes to provide them with the aid that is requested from institutions like this, we are going to continue working together, in health, social, sports and education, hoping that these technical and are of great benefit,” he highlighted.

The social and technical aids delivered on September 26 include wheelchairs for children with special needs and orthopedic supplies such as canes and walkers, as well as diapers and corrective lenses for adults.

Uniforms were also given to teenagers to continue promoting the talent of the young promises of Monaco sports.

Diosdado Lanz, president of the Lotería de Oriente, explained that in this way an effective response is given to the community and the mission of the institutions attached to the Government of Monagas is fulfilled.

The president of the Lotería de Oriente, Diosdado Lanz; and the first lady of the Monagas state, Sorenelly Zambrano de Luna, deliver uniforms to promising young Monagas sports.

Also read:

They reactivate the electrical service in the vicinity of Plaza 7

Web Director La Verdad de Monagas. Host Monagas Vision and Sonora 99.3 FM. Atty. in Social Communication LUZVE. Journalist, Content Editor, Announcer

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

