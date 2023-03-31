The First Lady of the Republic, Gabriela de Bukele, reports that she met with Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director General for Education, to address issues regarding the national strategy developed by the Government to prioritize investment in Early Childhood, focused on reducing access gaps and, above all, improve quality.

“It is important for us to strengthen our work with this body, the world leader in education,” said the First Lady.

Likewise, he explained that they highlighted the curricular reform of the educational system on which they are working and the teacher training plan that they are currently carrying out and that will be permanent.

“Our goal is to change the way we have been educating our children in schools. It can no longer be a mechanical teaching, but we must observe the needs of each child and adapt the tools to their own learning processes, ”she added.

The First Lady mentioned that they are working so that children have spaces with the greatest possible stimulation for their development.