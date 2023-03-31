Home News First Lady holds a meeting with the deputy director of UNESCO to strengthen the work in favor of Early Childhood
News

First Lady holds a meeting with the deputy director of UNESCO to strengthen the work in favor of Early Childhood

by admin
First Lady holds a meeting with the deputy director of UNESCO to strengthen the work in favor of Early Childhood

The First Lady of the Republic, Gabriela de Bukele, reports that she met with Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director General for Education, to address issues regarding the national strategy developed by the Government to prioritize investment in Early Childhood, focused on reducing access gaps and, above all, improve quality.

“It is important for us to strengthen our work with this body, the world leader in education,” said the First Lady.

Likewise, he explained that they highlighted the curricular reform of the educational system on which they are working and the teacher training plan that they are currently carrying out and that will be permanent.

“Our goal is to change the way we have been educating our children in schools. It can no longer be a mechanical teaching, but we must observe the needs of each child and adapt the tools to their own learning processes, ”she added.

The First Lady mentioned that they are working so that children have spaces with the greatest possible stimulation for their development.

See also  Aircraft, first direct flight to Australia with Qantas from June 2022. And for North America it will return to pre-Covid levels

You may also like

Former advertising star and ex-con has published a...

Kinshasa: the elected officials of Greater Katanga concerned...

Gases del Caribe, among the best companies for...

Swiss stock market before a positive quarterly result:...

Haapsalu beat Keila – Lääne Elu in the...

New chapter of school violence in Cali

Wang Tao presided over the Chenglingji Xingang District...

Hundreds of Manta fans celebrate the start of...

‘Mujer Estrella Risaralda’, awarded its nine categories

Too many asylum seekers: District administrators are sounding...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy