First Lady of Lloró was the cover of Asodamas Magazine

The First Lady of Lloró, Leslie Milena Perea Gil, was on the cover of the Magazine of the Association of First Ladies of Colombia, Asodamas.

The publication highlighted on the main cover the first lady of the municipality of Lloró, an architect by profession, who defines herself as a creative woman. She is sensitive to the needs of her community, she is competent and committed when it comes to asserting the rights of the women of La Llorosa.

Leslie Milena Perea is the lynchpin of her family. “I am in the midst of everyone and for everyone, I strive to transmit values ​​and principles, it has been challenging to lead the role of social manager, mother and professional, however, I believe that the achievement of leaving the legacy of the Casa Social de la Mujer , it will change the lives of the women of Lloró and I think they have a great challenge to empower themselves and defend this project that transforms lives and demands concrete actions from local governments”.

And she added: “With my husband, the current mayor Moisés Córdoba Ramos, we have planned to work in the Social House until the last day of this four-year period in order to leave this project well planted, I hope that the next administration will print all the enthusiasm and the political will so that this achievement is not lost.

“I am guided by responsibility, integrity and clear actions, I am one of those who believe that the word convinces. but the example drags”.

Since Leslie Milena learned that Asodamas could make the Women’s Social House viable, she proposed to publicize the project through the municipal administration and make it a reality as a felt need of women who today already have this physical space, equipped with all the furniture, productive units, in addition to potentiating the skills of educated and trained women to facilitate their empowerment and generate economic autonomy in a municipality that has been hit by violence and basic needs.