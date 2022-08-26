[The Epoch Times, August 24, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Zhao Fenghua and Gu Xiaohua interviewed and reported) The CCP virus (new crown virus, COVID-19) outbreak broke out in Tibet in early August, and many cities were urgently closed, resulting in a large number of tourists being forced to stay stranded . A traveler recently told The Epoch Times about the thrilling experience of being trapped on the Jinsha River Bridge at the junction of Sichuan and Tibet.

Tibetan officials said that from 0 to 14:00 on August 23, there were 5 new confirmed local cases and 206 asymptomatic infections. As of 0:00 on the 23rd, a total of 530 high-risk areas and 290 medium-risk areas have been designated. The actual situation is yet to be verified.

Trapped people protest bridge release

Hubei resident Ms. Liang’s family of six went to Lhasa, Tibet for tourism on July 30. Due to the lockdown of the epidemic, they were stranded at the Jinsha River Bridge on August 13. She told The Epoch Times reporter on August 22 that she finally left the bridge on the 19th, but the whole process was like a disaster.

The Jinsha River Bridge is located at the junction of Batang County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan, and Mangkang County, Qamdo, Tibet.

According to Ms. Liang, after many days of congestion on the Jinsha River Bridge, a large number of people were released suddenly from August 19, which may be related to the sudden death of two people on the bridge.

Ms. Liang said: “The detention has aroused public anger. Every day, many people make trouble in the middle of the bridge. The night before the mass release, I heard that two people died. The first one was at the bridgehead. It’s because I’ve been sleepy for a long time and died of illness. The people above (officers) may think this is a serious matter, and they can’t get stuck like this again, so they are released one after another.

“It’s the price of two people (life), and a lot of vehicles were released that day. Whether it’s a red code or a green code, all are released.”

The Epoch Times reporter called the Sichuan Ganzi Prefecture Center for Disease Control and Prevention on the 24th to verify the reasons for the accelerated release of the Jinsha River Bridge from the 19th and whether any passengers died during the stay. I got the phone number of the epidemic prevention headquarters, but the reporter called and was told that it was an empty number. So far, The Epoch Times has not been able to independently verify the incident.

Tourists beaten with mobile phones confiscated

Ms. Liang introduced that on the morning of August 16, “the staff on the Tibet side called us to do nucleic acid, and asked us to open the Sichuan health code. If it is green, it will be released immediately, and if it is red, we cannot leave. I saw it at that time. It was a green code at the time. I asked the staff in front of us on the way, our code is a green code, can we leave now? The staff in front quickly told us, hurry up and drive over, and leave now. “

However, just as Ms. Liang and her husband were driving over to cross the bridge, they were stopped by a staff member. “My husband explained to him in the car that the person in front told us to leave, and the staff member didn’t seem to hear at all and told us to pull over to the side of the car.”

“Because we have spent four days and four nights on this bridge, we were led in this wilderness, and there were six people in our car, so I was in a hurry, I quickly opened the car door and told him, the staff in front of you Tell us to hurry up and drive to the front.” Ms. Liang said, “My voice was loud, but the staff member still didn’t listen. I was very angry at the time, and indeed I scolded swear words.”

Ms Liang said the couple was beaten by staff. “As soon as he heard it, he pointed at me, he couldn’t let me explain at all, he turned me over and fell to the ground. I remember kicking me like this with a few feet. I stopped it with my hands, and my husband got out of the car in a hurry, don’t They beat me. Four or five people controlled my husband’s hands and feet. One of the short men punched and kicked my husband like a sandbag.”

Ms. Liang said she videotaped and her mobile phone was confiscated. “When they were fighting, I quickly took a picture with my mobile phone. After only a few seconds, (the mobile phone) was taken by the man who stopped us at the beginning. He was so tall that I couldn’t grab it. He. During this process, a staff member came out of nowhere, and a few men let my husband go.”

Ms. Liang said she asked the staff who robbed her of her phone to get it back, but was knocked to the ground again. “I asked him for my cell phone, but he didn’t give it to him for a long time. When I took my cell phone, the man knocked me to the ground again. I sat on the ground and begged them to return my cell phone to me.”

Ms. Liang said, “Later, a staff member came over and asked me what was going on. He told us to sit in the car and wait. My husband asked the person who took my phone for my phone, and the phone was returned, and the video was blocked. He deleted it. After a few hours, our (health) codes all turned into red codes, and we couldn’t leave.”

On August 19, Ms. Liang’s family finally left the bridge. “It was a very happy thing to travel, it was like a disaster,” she said.

Melon farmers starved and beaten

Four melon farmers, including Abu, from Ayikule Town, Aksu City, Xinjiang, drove three small trucks and pulled more than 20,000 catties of watermelons to Tibet to sell melons.

Abu told The Epoch Times reporter on August 23 that on August 14, the four of them drove a small truck that was stopped by the staff at the Jinsha River Bridge, and the two sides clashed.

Abu said: “We waited in line at the Jinsha River Bridge for four days. On August 14th, other people’s cars let us go, and we told them that the cars were loaded with green things (vegetables and fruits). He said, no matter what. Whatever you are pretending to do, you won’t be allowed to leave, and finally there will be conflicts there.

“The police dragged us into the house (stuck) and started beating. A dozen people beat three of us. After beating us, they put on handcuffs. After the beating, we stayed for more than an hour, and we admitted to them that we were wrong. Just let us go.”

Abu said that he suffered from starvation along the way, and in addition to being beaten, his business also lost.

He said: “We don’t have money to stay in hotels. We sleep in the car all the way. We don’t take a bath, just wash our face with the water from the car. We eat instant noodles and watermelon on the bridge, but there is no hot water for instant noodles. , eat it dry. There are more than 10,000 catties of watermelon left, and this time I didn’t make any money, so I lost money. Our two cars broke down in the middle, and it cost more than 10,000 yuan to repair the car, and the watermelon rotted more than 2,000 catties.”

Abu also said that in addition to losing money, his voice also suffered. “Because of the epidemic, there are many checkpoints on the road. Check the itinerary code and check the nucleic acid. We are walking on the national road. Every town has checkpoints, and the nucleic acid has a time limit. Within 48 hours, we will go to the checkpoint and ask if we can If you can’t do nucleic acid, you can do it directly, and anyway, when you get stuck, you will do all nucleic acid.”

