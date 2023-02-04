Julian Andres Santa

With notes from Carlos Ramírez and Arley Rodríguez, Deportivo Pereira achieved its first victory at home by beating Atlético Huila 2-1, in a duel valid for the third date of the Colombian League and the second presentation for the current champion. The Matecañas achieved the most important thing, the result, although they suffered more in the process, against a rival who came to the Perla del Otún to look for the result.

Still under construction

The team led by Alejandro Restrepo is still under construction date after date. In front of Millonarios he lost but good feelings were left and yesterday he won but the positive was not seen at times against the blues. As the technicians say, it will always be better to correct when you win than when you lose.

Carlos Ramírez, the figure

Pereira’s central defender Carlos Ramírez was one of the most prominent on the field. He scored the first of the night and in his main function, which is defense, he was impassable and leader in his defense, contributing to the attack and drive from his mental and competitive level.

It already adds two Arley

On the attack front, striker Arley Rodríguez was important, who in his second game with the champions scored his second goal, this time to ensure the first victory by scoring a great header after a masterful cross received from Jhoan Bocanegra’s left foot.

Huila left a good image

Despite the defeat, those led by Néstor Craviotto put on a good game at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas, although they were not given the result and added their third defeat in a row, which worries the visitor in their fight not to be relegated. The ‘Opitas’ did not come to defend themselves and due to passages of the game they complicated the local.

Given:

The next game for the rojiamarillos will be on Wednesday, February 8 at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas against Atlético Nacional in the first leg of the Super League final.

Synthesis

PEREIRA

Aldair Quintana

diego hernandez

Geisson Perea

Carlos Ramirez

Johnny Vasquez

Yilmar Velasquez

Juan Pablo Zuluaga

Kevin Palacios

John Bocanegra

arley rodriguez

angelo rodriguez

DT: Alejandro Restrepo

Changes

Velásquez left, Maicol Medina entered. Palacios left, Eber Moreno entered. Ángelo Rodríguez left, Kevin Aladesanmi entered. Bocanegra left, Yesus Cabrera entered. Arley Rodríguez left, Kener Valencia entered.

WHEELS

John Figueroa

Andres Rivera

Aldair Cantillo

Leonardo Escorcia

John Lerma

Jonathan Lopera

George Sanders

Blas Diaz

Faber Gil

sebastian hernandez

Gustavo Britos

DT: Nestor Craviotto