Home News First meeting in Italy of the OECD Working Group on Open Government
News

First meeting in Italy of the OECD Working Group on Open Government

by admin
First meeting in Italy of the OECD Working Group on Open Government





MENU

See also  Ivrea leaders without Pistoni stadium for 15 months, the mayor: "Ready for the end of January"

You may also like

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s meeting with the Prime Minister

They dismantled the roof that prevented the route...

Notice of selection for the constitution of the...

The Election Commission has also announced the date...

Assembly of Risaralda exalts the woman from Risaralda

Continuing to consolidate the clean and upright political...

in April the care and valorisation actions of...

Limardo: “This medal gives us a lot of...

Velatón in homage to Laura Sofía

Nine dead after US Army helicopter crash

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy