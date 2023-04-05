On April 4, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to the tree planting site in Dongba Central Park, Chaoyang District, Beijing, and participated in voluntary tree planting with the people in the capital. In addition to personally shoveling soil to build pits, building soil cofferdams, and lifting water for irrigation, the general secretary also had in-depth exchanges with primary and middle school students and cadres present. Based on his own work and growth experience, he talked about his thinking and understanding of the construction of a beautiful China. After reading the press release broadcast by Xinhua News Agency that day, some netizens left a message: “The general secretary’s speech is really down-to-earth, and it is very meaningful.” As netizens felt, we can understand a lot of profound meaning from the general secretary’s speech.

—— Perseverance and continuous struggle are the secrets of success.

“This is the eleventh time I have participated in tree planting activities since I served as the general secretary of the party. Counting the number of times I have participated in the work of the Central Committee, I have participated in 16 times. I also participated in tree planting activities during my work in Fujian, Zhejiang, and Shanghai. “A review reveals decades of demonstration and perseverance.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has said many times that “my country is still a country that lacks forests and greenery and is ecologically fragile.” protrude”. For this reason, the general secretary emphasized that afforestation is a very meaningful thing, a lofty cause that will benefit the present and benefit the future, and it must be done consistently and continuously.

During the tree planting process this time, General Secretary Xi Jinping encouraged the primary and middle school students present: “When you become parents, let your children and grandchildren continue to plant trees and continue to do it from generation to generation. This is how a beautiful China is built.”

This is true for afforestation, and even more so for the great cause of national rejuvenation. “One generation has a mission for one generation”, “A blueprint is drawn to the end, and one crop after another is done” “Success does not have to be mine, success must be with me”… These profound and simple truths spoken by the general secretary are inherited in one continuous line, Inner unity is the secret to our success from success to success.

——It is necessary to seek truth from facts, adapt measures to local conditions, and not deviate from reality.

Some readers said that they learned a lot about the types of trees after seeing what kind of trees General Secretary Xi Jinping planted every year.

On the eve of the tree planting activities in 2015, the general secretary made a clear instruction when reviewing the plan: “The tree species should be selected according to the planning and the actual needs of the plot, and precious seedlings should not be used.”

When planting trees this year, the general secretary pointed out based on his own life experience: “In the past, more willows were planted in Beijing, because Beijing is suitable for planting willows. At the same time, attention should be paid to combining the proportion of coniferous and broad forests to make it more in line with the biological chain. Ecological chain requirements.”

In the words, the concept of seeking truth from facts, adapting measures to local conditions, and scientific greening is conveyed.

In recent years, the General Secretary has made a series of important instructions on this: “According to local conditions, plant scientifically, increase artificial afforestation efforts, expand forest area, and improve forest quality”, “Deeply promote large-scale land afforestation actions according to local conditions”, “persevere in carrying out land afforestation, and adapt measures to local conditions , scientific planning, do not deliberately pursue exotic flowers and plants, precious trees”…

According to the good prescription given by General Secretary Xi Jinping, the land greening action should be carried out in depth, focusing on both quantity and quality. We must follow the path of scientific, ecological, and frugal greening development, and continuously improve the quality and stability of the ecosystem.

my country has a vast territory, complex and diverse landforms and climates, and has bred a rich and unique ecosystem. Different areas are suitable for planting different trees, which cannot be generalized, let alone divorced from reality.

——Green development is the essence of high-quality development.

“Forests are not only reservoirs, money banks, grain banks, but also carbon pools.” When General Secretary Xi Jinping planted trees this year, he mentioned “carbon pools” again, expressing the urgency of promoting green development.

Under the “double carbon” goal, it is necessary to further activate the potential of forests, grasslands, wetlands and other ecosystems, especially forest carbon sinks with a high proportion of resources, making them an important fulcrum for leveraging green transformation and development.

The general secretary emphasized that green development is a major strategy for my country’s development at present and in the future.

Green development is the background color of high-quality development. Planting green is planting vitality for development. To protect the ecological environment is to protect productivity, and to improve the ecological environment is to develop productivity.

In recent years, ecological priority and green development have become the development consensus of all regions, and the consciousness and initiative of promoting green development have been significantly enhanced. From Yucun, Anji County, Zhejiang Province, surrounded by green trees, to the Kubuqi Desert, which is a continuous oasis, to the “green pearl” Saihanba… The concept of “green water and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains” has been vividly practiced all over the country OK.

For this tree planting, General Secretary Xi Jinping issued a new call: “Let us take active actions, starting from planting trees, planting green water, green mountains, golden mountains and silver mountains that belong to everyone, and drawing a renewed picture of a beautiful China.”

——”Trees” and “tree people” are both strategic work.

Participating in voluntary tree planting, General Secretary Xi Jinping is particularly happy to work and communicate with children. The cultivation and love for the “small saplings of the motherland” are beyond words.

How old are the parents at home? Did they arrange biology classes in elementary school? labor development in an all-round way.

“Children’s education, like planting a tree, must be erected at the beginning, otherwise it will grow crooked.” The general secretary’s words are similar to the “first button” he once said, and they are also full of love.

It takes ten years to grow trees, but a hundred years to grow people. General Secretary Xi Jinping planted new seedlings, and also planted the future and hope of the motherland.

