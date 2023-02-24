“Over the past 60 years, the activity of learning from Lei Feng has been carried out continuously and in-depth across the country. Lei Feng’s name is well-known to every household, Lei Feng’s deeds are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and Lei Feng’s spirit has nourished the hearts of generations of Chinese people.”

General Secretary Xi Jinping has recently made important instructions on the in-depth study of Lei Feng activities, providing fundamental guidelines for better carrying forward the spirit of Lei Feng in the new era.

Lei Feng, this ordinary but great name, carries the collective memory of several generations. In the days when he left Lei Feng, his spirit inspired us to explore the meaning of life and lit the fire of our soul.

As time goes by, the image of Lei Feng has never been far away in people’s minds; as times change, Lei Feng’s spirit will always shine in the long river of time.

(1) “Lei Feng spirit will never go out of date”

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Practice has proved that no matter how the times change, Lei Feng’s spirit will never be outdated.” As time goes by and time goes by, the General Secretary has expressed the historical thickness of Lei Feng’s spirit.

Turning the time back 60 years ago, in March 1963, Comrade Mao Zedong’s inscription “Learn from Comrade Lei Feng” was published. Since then, this famous name has been well-known in the land of China and has become a banner leading moral fashion.

In the 1960s and 1970s, the activity of learning from Lei Feng was carried out across the country. The energy of belief in Lei Feng and the mind of great love have aroused widespread social resonance and further stimulated people’s enthusiasm for building socialism.

After the reform and opening up, Lei Feng’s selfless spirit and enterprising spirit inspired people to emancipate their minds, pioneer and innovate, and constantly pushed my country’s socialist modernization forward.

Entering the new era, General Secretary Xi Jinping, standing at the height of building the national spirit, attaches great importance to carrying forward the spirit of Lei Feng, and has been consistent——

Focus on reality, provide rich nourishment for a strong party and a strong country, and point out that Lei Feng spirit “is a vivid embodiment of socialist core values”;

Focusing on the long-term, we sincerely appeal to the cadres and the masses, “We must see the virtuous and empathize with others, and pass on the spirit of Lei Feng from generation to generation”;

……

Words of earnestness, hope earnest.

The more the career develops and the closer the goal is, the more arduous efforts need to be prepared and the more need to boost the mental state.

In this important instruction, General Secretary Xi Jinping placed the promotion of the Lei Feng spirit under the grand background of “gathering powerful forces for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, and profoundly stated that the Lei Feng spirit will never go out of date. This makes people deeply realize that drawing spiritual strength from Lei Feng is the call of society and the need of the times.

(2) “A deep grasp of the era connotation of Lei Feng’s spirit”

“If you are a drop of water, do you moisten an inch of land? If you are a ray of sunshine, do you light up the darkness? If you are a grain, do you nurture useful life? If you are the smallest screw, will you always stick to your post in life…”

This is an excerpt from Lei Feng’s diary. Between the lines, whether it is the firm belief of loving the party, loving the motherland, and loving socialism, or the dedication spirit of serving the people and helping others, or the professionalism of doing what one does, loving one’s line, and being dedicated to one’s line, all of them demonstrate the era of Lei Feng’s spirit. value.

More than 4 years ago, when visiting the Lei Feng Memorial Hall, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that “Lei Feng is a model of an era” and “to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, we must continue to overcome barriers, and new models of the era must continue to emerge.”

This time, General Secretary Xi Jinping further emphasized the need to deeply grasp the era connotation of Lei Feng spirit.

When batch after batch of Lei Feng-style heroes and models emerged, “Lei Feng” was no longer limited to individuals, but turned into a group portrait, a symbol, converging into a light that illuminates the nation.

From going to local places for investigation and research, often calling on the whole society to promote the spirit of heroes and models, to personally awarding medals and medals to heroes and models at important time points, General Secretary Xi Jinping took us to feel the power of role models time and time again.

Under the personal guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the role models of the times, moral models, the most beautiful people, and good people around are passing the baton. The “Lei Feng” of the new era use their hard work to gather together the trend of the times that the Republic is rushing forward.

(3) “Let the spirit of Lei Feng shine brighter in the new era”

The important instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping provide practical guidelines for better carrying forward the spirit of Lei Feng in the new era:

Focusing on the key minority, the general secretary emphasized: “Better play the leading role of party members and cadres.”

Emphasis on voluntary service, the general secretary pointed out: “Strengthen the guarantee and support of voluntary service, and continuously develop and strengthen the volunteer service team of Lei Feng University”.

Focusing on the younger generation, the general secretary requested: “Let learning from Lei Feng become popular among the people, especially young people.”

It is not difficult for one person to do good deeds, but what is difficult is to do good deeds for a lifetime. As General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out, we must “incorporate Lei Feng activities into daily life and make them regular.” Only by focusing on peacetime, based on one’s own job, connecting with reality, emphasizing practical results, and forming a normalized and long-term mechanism, learning from Lei Feng can become a conscious activity of the whole people.

Continuous effort, long-term success. Every deed of Lei Feng cannot be said to be earth-shattering, but the collection of each piece and passing down from generation to generation has created a spiritual monument.

Although the road is long, it will come soon; though it is difficult, it will be accomplished.

As General Secretary Xi Jinping said: “We must learn not only Lei Feng’s spirit, but also Lei Feng’s practice, and transform lofty ideals, beliefs and moral character pursuits into concrete actions, reflect them in ordinary work and life, and make our due contributions. , to pass on the spirit of Lei Feng from generation to generation.”

