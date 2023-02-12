First Observation | Chairman Xi’s New Year meeting with old friends to jointly open a new era of building a China-Cambodia community with a shared futureFly into the homes of ordinary people

On February 10, President Xi Jinping met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. Hun Sen is the first foreign leader to be invited to visit China during the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit. During this meeting, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Hun Sen jointly opened a new era of building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

People will never forget that three years ago, during the critical period of the Chinese people’s fight against the new crown epidemic, Hun Sen braved the wind and snow to visit China “retrograde” to express his firm support for China‘s fight against the epidemic.

Over the past three years, China and Cambodia have helped each other in the fight against the epidemic, which has become a vivid portrayal of the shared destiny of the two countries. “Whether it was the visit three years ago or this visit, I hope to convey a clear message that the Cambodian people will always stand firmly with the Chinese people,” Hun Sen said.

The passage of time has recorded the firm steps of the two countries to go hand in hand and witnessed the high level and particularity of China-Cambodia relations.

Looking back at history, the friendship between China and Cambodia has gone through years of ups and downs, spanning centuries and becoming everlasting.

Entering the new era, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Hun Sen met and talked on the phone more than 10 times, and interacted closely, playing an important strategic leading role in promoting the continuous and in-depth development of China-Cambodia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Under the joint watering of both sides, the China-Cambodia friendship is unbreakable, flourishing, and increasingly full of new vitality. The development of China-Cambodia relations has set a model for building a new type of international relations.

In April 2019, China and Cambodia took the lead in signing the action plan for building a community with a shared future, which not only injected new impetus into the development of bilateral relations, but also accumulated important practical experience and played a leading role in building a community with a shared future for the surrounding area and even mankind.

This is a special time node: 2023 is the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia. The two sides have previously designated this year as the China-Cambodia Friendship Year, and decided to jointly hold a series of celebration activities to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

During the meeting, President Xi Jinping pointed out that China is willing to “join hands with Cambodia to build a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era.” This new positioning marks a new height for the development of China-Cambodia relations, and also conveys the new expectations of the two peoples for the friendly cooperation between China and Cambodia.

During the meeting, President Xi Jinping emphasized that China is “willing to share opportunities, seek cooperation and jointly promote development with Cambodia in the process of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization”, and pointed out that the two sides can cooperate in politics, production capacity, agriculture, Starting from the six major areas of energy, security, and humanities, we will strive to build a “diamond six-sided” cooperation framework between China and Cambodia.

In this regard, Hun Sen responded positively, saying that the Cambodian side hopes to take the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and China as an opportunity to further consolidate the friendship between Cambodia and China, and deepen the exchange of experience in party governance and state governance and practical cooperation in various fields.

During Hun Sen’s visit, China and Cambodia signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents on diplomacy, economy and trade, development cooperation, infrastructure, and cultural heritage protection.

On the way to realize the development of their respective countries, the cooperation between China and Cambodia will further release greater development potential, inject more connotation and greater impetus into the construction of the China-Cambodia community of shared future, and bring more practical benefits to the people of the two countries. in the interest.

Right now, changes in the world, times, and history are unfolding in unprecedented ways, and the regional situation is also attracting attention. For international and regional affairs, China and Cambodia have broad consensus and common aspirations.

The two sides exchanged views on issues of common concern. President Xi Jinping emphasized that China stands on the right side of history and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, as well as international fairness and justice. Prime Minister Hun Sen said that China‘s joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, global development initiative and global security initiative are of great significance to maintaining world peace and promoting common development, and Cambodia actively supports and participates in them.

At the beginning of the new year, everything sprouts.

On February 11, the two countries issued the “Joint Statement Between the People’s Republic of China and the Kingdom of Cambodia on Building a China-Cambodia Community with a Shared Future in the New Era.” The construction of a China-Cambodia community of destiny in the new era, which inherits the friendship from generation to generation, carries rich connotations, and highlights the value of the times, will surely bring more benefits to the two peoples and contribute more positive energy to regional peace, stability and development.