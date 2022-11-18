In the past few days, the eyes of the world have been focused on Bali, Indonesia – the seventeenth summit of the leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20) was held here. The attendance of President Xi Jinping and the series of diplomatic activities carried out by China during the summit have drawn close attention from the international community.

In the turbulent times, President Xi Jinping’s trip to Bali is of great significance: this is the first stop of the top Chinese leader’s first visit after the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is the first time that President Xi Jinping has attended the G20 offline since the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia epidemic The leaders’ summit is also a major diplomatic action launched by China at a critical moment when the world is once again standing at a crossroads.

From arriving in Bali on the afternoon of November 14 to departing for Bangkok, Thailand on the morning of November 17, within three days, President Xi Jinping attended more than ten events intensively. Among them, there was the China-U.S. Presidential Meeting which lasted more than three hours and attracted worldwide attention, meetings with leaders of other countries and heads of international organizations, attendance at different stages of the summit and delivering important speeches, and bilateral talks with the host Indonesian President …

Through the busy diplomatic schedule of the head of state, people have seen the strong will of the international community to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China, and seen that all parties attach great importance to China‘s role, China‘s status, and China‘s role in the face of various global challenges. China‘s responsibility and China‘s contribution to unite and cooperate with other countries to promote common development.

(1) The meeting of the heads of state will lead the direction of Sino-US relations

On the afternoon of the 14th local time, President Xi Jinping held a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Bali. This meeting took place at a time when Sino-U.S. relations have fallen into a trough since the establishment of diplomatic relations. It is urgent to clarify the key node of what to do next. Highly concerned by the society.

From the two heads of state smiling and shaking hands in front of the camera for a group photo, to the opening remarks after taking their seats, to the press releases issued by the two countries at the end of the meeting, all aspects of the meeting between the two heads of state were covered by newsletters, pictures, news, Comments and other forms are widely disseminated.

This meeting created three “firsts”: the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of China and the United States in three years, the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders after President Biden took office, and the first time that the top leaders of the two countries have completed their major domestic agendas this year. interactive.

During the meeting, the two heads of state adopted the form of simultaneous interpretation to facilitate more thorough and in-depth communication. The meeting lasted more than three hours, exceeding the pre-agreed length. During the meeting, the two heads of state talked about five topics including their respective domestic and foreign policies, the trend of Sino-US relations, the Taiwan issue, dialogue and cooperation in various fields, and major international and regional issues, covering the most important aspects of bilateral relations and the most urgent issues at present. regional and global issues.

During the meeting, President Xi Jinping emphasized that China and the United States need to adopt an attitude of being responsible to history, the world, and the people, discuss the way for the two countries to get along correctly in the new era, find the right direction for the development of bilateral relations, and promote the rejuvenation of Sino-US relations. Returning to the track of healthy and stable development will benefit both countries and the world.

What is the correct way to get along with China and the United States? President Xi Jinping said that the two sides should “correctly view each other’s internal and external policies and strategic intentions, and establish dialogue rather than confrontation, win-win rather than zero-sum exchanges.” Go forward on the correct course, without yaw, stall, and collision.” President Xi Jinping also systematically expounded on the origin of the Taiwan issue and China‘s principled position. President Biden reiterated his important statements such as “four nos and one unintentional”, and expanded it, adding that the US does not support “two Chinas”, “one China, one Taiwan”, has no intention to seek “decoupling” with China, and has no intention to obstruct China‘s economy development, unintentional containment of China and other important content.

The history of the development of Sino-US relations has repeatedly shown that both China and the United States benefit from cooperation, and lose from confrontation. During the meeting, President Xi Jinping said that Sino-US cooperation is good for both countries and the world. There are differences and differences between China and the United States. Differences should not be an obstacle to the development of Sino-US relations. Differences should be the driving force for exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

Overall, the meeting achieved the expected goals of in-depth communication, clear intentions, drawing red lines, preventing conflicts, specifying directions, and discussing cooperation. Next, the teams of the two sides will maintain dialogue and communication in accordance with the work priorities set by the two heads of state, manage and control conflicts and differences, promote exchanges and cooperation, add positive energy to Sino-US relations, install a safety valve, and inject stability and certainty into the turbulent and changing world. sex.

(2) Focus on development,Cohesion and solidarity

On the morning of the 15th, at the first phase of the G20 Summit, President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech entitled “Together to meet the challenges of the times and build a better future”. In the speech of more than 2,500 characters, the word “development” appeared 40 times, and “cooperation” appeared 24 times. “Common” and “unity” were also high-frequency words.

“Development” runs through it as a distinct main line. “We want to promote more inclusive global development”, “we need to promote more inclusive global development”, “we need to promote more resilient global development”… President Xi Jinping made important propositions around “global development” in his speech.

Why focus on “development”? From the perspective of the international situation, the new crown pneumonia epidemic has been repeatedly delayed, the vulnerability of the world economy has become more prominent, the geopolitical situation is tense, global governance is seriously lacking, and multiple crises such as food and energy have superimposed, and human development is facing major challenges… “More inclusive” “More universal” “Benefit” and “More Resilience” are aimed at the prominent and urgent problems facing global development, reflecting a clear problem orientation.

From the perspective of the G20 platform, it brings together the world‘s major developed countries and emerging economies, and is the main forum for international economic cooperation. Focusing on “development” is exactly the mission of the G20. In 2016, at the G20 summit held in Hangzhou, China, for the first time, development issues were placed in a prominent position in the global macro policy framework. Last year, in the face of the new challenges brought about by the epidemic in the century and the changes in the century, President Xi Jinping put forward a global development initiative and made a key explanation at the G20 Rome Summit. This year, President Xi Jinping’s speech at the Bali Summit focused on development issues, reflecting the urgent needs of the international community and the common aspirations of people of all countries, and demonstrating China‘s responsibility as a major country with the world in mind and leading global cooperation in the right direction.

“Sugar cane grows in the same hole, and lemongrass grows in clumps.” – President Xi Jinping quoted an Indonesian proverb in his speech, profoundly explaining the importance of unity and cooperation in the face of crisis. “Unity is strength, and there is no way out for division.” “Human civilization has entered the 21st century, and the Cold War mentality has long been outdated.” “The prosperity and stability of the world cannot be built on the foundation of the poor getting poorer and the rich getting richer.”… The loud words, It conveys the truth that the fate of mankind is shared, which inspires people deeply and arouses widespread resonance.

(3) Extensive exchanges and friendship

One of the great advantages of holding offline multilateral meetings is that it is convenient for leaders to use the gap between the meetings to carry out a series of face-to-face diplomatic activities. In Bali, in addition to the meeting between the Chinese and U.S. heads of state and the talks with the host Indonesian President Joko, President Xi Jinping met with the leaders of France, the Netherlands, South Africa, Australia, Senegal, South Korea, Argentina, Spain, Italy and other countries, as well as the United Nations Secretary-General Guterres met.

This series of meetings and meetings has the following characteristics:

One is that there are both “old friends” and “new faces”. Some leaders met President Xi Jinping again after several years, some met again after the Beijing Winter Olympics in February this year, and some had face-to-face exchanges with President Xi Jinping for the first time after taking office. Leaders of various countries and heads of international organizations were delighted to meet with President Xi Jinping, and many leaders once again congratulated President Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The second is that the interviewees come from five continents, covering a very wide range of regions. There are not only leaders from developed countries, but also leaders from neighboring countries and developing countries in Africa, Latin America and other regions. There are like-minded people, and there are also those who seek common ground while reserving differences. Over the years, it is precisely because we have always insisted on treating each other as equals regardless of their size, strength, or rich or poor, not drawing lines based on ideology, insisting on making friends and developing global partnerships, China‘s all-round, multi-level, and three-dimensional The diplomatic layout has been continuously deepened.

Third, all parties expressed their positive willingness to promote cooperation with China, saying that “the Communist Party of China is a great party with a glorious history, and China is a great country that adheres to principles and is widely respected” and “China has always been a stabilizing force in the international order.” “Developing a mature relationship with China based on mutual respect and mutual benefit is in line with the common interests of the two countries.”

To build oneself up to others is respected by others; emphasizing love and righteousness, so friendship is deep. China‘s bearing, China‘s charm, and China‘s leadership are fully demonstrated on the diplomatic stage in Bali.

(4) Partnering with neighbors and advancing hand in hand

After the summit on the 16th, President Xi Jinping held talks with the host Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Before the talks, there was a special link – the two heads of state jointly watched the trial operation of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway through video.

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway is the first high-speed railway in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. After the opening of the train, the travel time between Jakarta and Bandung will be shortened from the current 3 hours to 40 minutes. President Joko Widodo attached great importance to the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” landmark project personally promoted by the two heads of state, calling it “a symbol of Indonesia’s rapid development” and “another monument of friendship between the two countries”.

Among Indonesian folks, the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail is also very popular. The popular rap song “Song of Yawan” sings like this: “From Zheng He’s voyages to the joint construction of the Yawan high-speed railway, China is our old friend…”

The much-anticipated Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail has created a large number of jobs along the line and helped locals cultivate professional and technical personnel. After it is completed and opened to traffic, it will speed up transportation and logistics, and drive the development of industries such as economy, trade, and tourism along the line. It is a microcosm of the vigorous development of China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership and the joint construction of a community of shared future, and it is also an example of Chinese-style modernization providing new opportunities for common development to the world.

In Bali, President Xi Jinping used multilateral and bilateral occasions to broadly and deeply introduce the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to foreign parties, explain the world significance of Chinese-style modernization, and point out that a China that is constantly moving towards modernization will surely provide more opportunities for the world and serve the world. Cooperation will inject stronger impetus and make greater contributions to the progress of all mankind. Chairman Xi’s introduction guides and helps all parties to understand the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Communist Party of China, and China in the new era.

After the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a series of important diplomatic actions were gradually launched from Beijing, to Bali, and then to Bangkok. Under the guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has continued to break new ground and radiate new vibes on the new journey.

“Currently, major changes have taken place in the international situation. We must put the future and destiny of mankind as the most important thing, and work together to overcome difficulties. In particular, major countries should set an example, play a leading role, and inject more confidence and strength into the world. I firmly believe that peace, development, The historical trend of cooperation and win-win is still unstoppable, and the future of mankind is bright.”

President Xi Jinping’s speech when he met with UN Secretary-General Guterres once again profoundly explained China‘s vision, pattern, and responsibility in the new era.

