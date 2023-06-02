Home » First ODI, Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
The visiting Afghanistan team defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the first ODI match. Two players from both sides missed out on a century. Charith Asalinka of Sri Lanka and Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan returned to the pavilion on 91. In the first match of the series played at Hambantota, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 268 runs in the allotted 50 overs. Charith Asalanka scored 91 runs, Dhananjaya de Silva scored 51 runs and Pathum Nissanka scored 38 runs. Fazal Haq Fariqi and Fareed Ahmed took 2 and 2 wickets for Afghanistan. Azmatullah Umarzai, Mujibur Rahman, Noor Ahmed and Muhammad Nabi dismissed one player each. In response, the Afghanistan team won the match by completing the required target of 4 wickets. Ibrahim Zadran was caught out for 98 just 2 runs short of a century. Rehmat Shah 55 and Hashmatullah Shahidi were out for 38 runs, Mohammad Nabi remained not out with 27 runs. For Sri Lanka, Kasum Rajitha took 2 wickets while Lahiru Kumara and Mathisha Pathirana took one wicket each. Afghanistan has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

