First of May, ‘a fight that continues in the streets’

The marches called by the workers’ and union centrals are scheduled to start from the CHEC sector in Dosquebradas, at 9 am

The popular first of May, the international day of commemoration of the working class, which has its origins there at the end of the 19th century, when those workers of the time demanded better working conditions, since they had days of up to 18 hours.

Since then, every year, more than celebrating or commemorating a date, the workers seek for their struggles to gain importance, relevance, and for them to be able to recover many of those rights that the current rulers have curtailed.

Call

In the case of Pereira and Dosquebradas, the Unitary Central of Workers (CUT) and the Unitary Departmental Command have summoned the different unions, workers, social, political and all those citizens who want to join the demonstration for the struggle of the labor rights.

It is worth mentioning that for each of these unions said mobilization will have a different context than the previous ones, since the country faces a different type of government, which has presented three reforms to the Congress of the Republic, with which they hope it can correct what which for them is considered a historical debt in terms of health, work and pension, therefore the Unitary Central of Workers has made an insistent call for accompaniment for today.

In order to guarantee the tranquility and security of the citizens of Dos Quebradense within the framework of the marches scheduled for today, the mayor’s office of the industrial municipality carried out a PMU with the actors involved.

The Secretary of Government of Dosquebradas, Juan Carlos Sepúlveda, asked families not to travel in vehicles if it was not necessary, in the same way he called on those who come from Medellín, Manizales to take the La Romelia – El Pollo variant, in order to of not generating greater traumatisms in terms of mobility.

The National Police, the Transit and Government Secretariats, and the Municipal Ombudsman of Dosquebradas participated in the PMU, who will seek to provide guarantees to the marches in commemoration of Labor Day.

Given

On May 1, he vindicates the fight of the Chicago martyrs, who undertook the fight for the three eights, (8 hours of work, 8 hours of rest and 8 hours for other activities).

Given

Keep in mind that mobility injuries will be generated until approximately 2 pm The mobilizations will begin in Dosquebradas and will have the Plaza de Bolívar de Pereira as their point of arrival.

Opinion

Lina Montilla

CUT leader

“For more than 30 years we have mobilized and have demanded a dignified health model for Colombians, a universal pension for everyone, as well as dignified and decent work for the Colombian people, that is why today we are going to raise our voices in support of these reforms but also socializing the problem in the territory in terms of labor rights, demanding, among other things, for the implementation of the peace agreements, that the paramilitary apparatus be dismantled, but also, that the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) be dismantled. , which continue to be valid slogans that we also support from the trade union movement”.