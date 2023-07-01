First official visit to Paraguay by the President of Italy announced

The National Chancellery confirmed this Friday the first official visit to Paraguay by the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, to be held on July 7.

The meeting between the two leaders will take place within the framework of the invitation made by the head of state of our country, Mario Abdo Benítez, at the beginning of this year.

With the aim of strengthening relations between Paraguay and Italy, the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, met for the second time with Mattarella on January 19.

Their first meeting took place in November 2018, as one of the first official visits made by the then recently inaugurated head of state.

Mattarella’s presence in the country will be the first official visit of a President of the Republic of Italy to our country.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

