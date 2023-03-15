Chilean authorities confirmed the first outbreak of bird flu in a poultry industrial establishment in the center of the country, for which the export of the item was suspended, according to the Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela.

“There is a proven case in an Agrosuper campus in the western sector of the Rancagua commune, the laboratory reported positive results and control of said area was carried out,” he told reporters.

“Complying with the highest standards of Chile’s seriousness in our commitments with the OMSA, the World Organization for Animal Health, we are informed and proceed therefore to close the export,” he added.

The official pointed out that he hopes that after the 28 days contemplated in the observation protocols of the establishments, the export capacity can be recovered.

In mid-February, health authorities had detected the first positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a marine mammal, on a beach in the north of the country.