First over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US

First over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US

On Thursday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the contraceptive pill Opill made by the pharmaceutical company Perrigo. “Today’s approval makes, for the first time, an over-the-counter, daily oral contraceptive an available option for millions of people in the United States,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, FDA representative. When used correctly, the birth control pill is “safe” and “more effective than currently available over-the-counter birth control methods.”

Opill contains a progestin but no estrogen. The pill from the manufacturer HRA Pharma, which was bought by the pharmaceutical company Perrigo last year, had already received approval on prescription in 1973. Now women no longer have to go to the doctor to buy this birth control pill.

Half of pregnancies are unwanted

The FDA said on Thursday that nearly half of the more than six million pregnancies in the United States each year are unwanted. Access to an over-the-counter contraceptive pill can help reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies with potentially negative effects.

The approval comes against the background of a significant tightening of the abortion law in the USA. The country’s Supreme Court overturned the country’s basic right to abortion last year. As a result, numerous conservative-governed states largely banned abortions or significantly restricted access. The Iowa legislature recently passed a ban on abortion after the sixth week.

In many countries such as Brazil, Greece, Mexico and Portugal, contraceptive pills are already available without a prescription. In many other countries – including Austria – a prescription from a doctor is required.

