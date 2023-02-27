At the beginning of the registration period for the different contests that will take place at the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival in homage to the Vallenato King Luis Enrique Martínez, whose extension will be until April 5, the response is highly positive, especially from the groups of pylons.

The first to agree to register was the group of Piloneras, the highest category ‘El Pilón de Migue’ whose director is Miguel López, who pointed out. “We always answer present because together we will continue to move forward with this dance that was on the verge of extinction and the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata rescued it. I invite you all to write to each other so that our Vallenato Festival continues to be bigger every day”. In total, 36 senior groups, 3 youth and 2 children have registered in this category.

For its part, in the category of Major Accordion Player, the first registered was Maciel Gómez de la Ossa, a native of La Loma, Cesar, who was accompanied in the box by Sandra Marcela Arrieta Ramos and the guacharaca Julio Erasmo Gutiérrez Vega. The accordion player Sara Marcela Arango Pérez, from La Apartada, Córdoba, was also registered in this category.

Maciel Gómez de la Ossa, when registering indicated. “What a joy to return for a new year to the Vallenata Legend Festival, and I take this opportunity to invite the accordion players to register to continue supporting this category that gives us greater prominence. I also invite you to register in all the contests that are the best showcase to show our talent”.

Maritza Viña Guerra, founder and director of Pilón Cañaguate, stated that with great expectation this year they will again be linked to the Vallenata Legend Festival contest, with the aim of continuing to preserve the tradition of the pylon. “We will present 30 couples with a choreography attached to the parameters of the foundation with the pass and the puya vallenata, as the essence of the pylon.”

He reiterated that the Pilón Cañaguate has 25 years of experience with 15 prizes won within the framework of the Vallenata Legend Festival.

In the piqueria mayor contest, the first registered are: Ángelo Antonio Amaya Suárez, from Fonseca, La Guajira, and María José Zapata Hernández, from Medellín, who is 19 years old and will come to see each other for the first time.

In turn, the president of the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation, Rodolfo Molina Araujo, said. “We started off well and I invite everyone to sign up to continue preserving and promoting our beloved Vallenato music. This year having as honoree the unforgettable minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez, we will make it clear that the vallenato continues its triumphant march having the greatest strength seen since the Vallenata Legend Festival that since its creation in 1968, has been the most faithful guardian of our traditions ” .

REGISTRATION DETAILS

The contests that will have a place in this contest that will be held from April 26 to 30, 2023, are: Professional Accordion, Mayor Accordion, Unpublished Vallenata Song, Mayor Piqueria, Amateur Accordion, Youth Accordion, Children’s Accordion, Minor Accordion, Children’s Piqueria and Senior, Youth and Children Piloneras.

Registrations will be received until Wednesday, April 5th in person at the offices of the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata located at Carrera 19 No. 6N-39 in Valledupar, also by certified mail or by email: inscripcionesfesvallenato @gmail.com.

Finally, the contestants in all the accordion categories will not be able to repeat any song of the four airs in their order (Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya), in the different rounds or in the semifinal. In addition, as the event is in homage to King Luis Enrique Martínez Vallenato, a song of his authorship must be performed in any of the airs.

The great event in Valledupar, World Capital of Vallenato, will have the greatest connotations through an accordion, a box, a guacharaca, a song and a verse that will tell and sing that the memory of ‘El Pollo Vallenato’ is still valid because its notes are part of the musical history of this beautiful and vast territory.

Related