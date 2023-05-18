‘First’ Sindhi actress’ film screening at Cannes Film Festival

Pakistan’s ‘first’ Sindhi woman actress Bakhtawar Mazhar Plajo’s feature film ‘In Flames’ has been selected to premiere at the ‘Directors Fortnight’ of the Cannes Film Festival in France, where the film will be screened from May 19 to 27. will

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is being held from May 16 to May 27 in the city of Cannes on the coast of southern France on the Mediterranean Sea, popular with tourists from all over the world. Unique films from around the world have been selected for screening at the festival.

Scary movies are rarely made in the Pakistani film industry. ‘In Flames’ is part of the shortlist scripted and directed by Pakistani-born Canadian filmmaker Zarar Khan. Anam Abbas is the producer of the film.

This is actress Bakhtawar Mazhar Plaju’s first film in which she is playing the lead role, while she has also acted in a side role in a film before.

Bakhtawar Mazhar Plajo belongs to Thatta district of Sindh. She is the sister of Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former senator Sisi Plajo. He received his Bachelors Degree from Karachi and Masters Degree in Marketing Communication from London.

Bakhtawar Mazhar Plajo obtained a three-year diploma in theater from the National Institute of Performing Art (NAPA), Karachi. Also directed many theater shows.

‘In Flames’ is a feature film in Urdu language which was supposed to be shot in 2019 but could not be done due to Corona (corona) epidemic and the film was completed in 2022. All the filming of this movie was done in Pakistan.

The story of the film is based on a woman’s struggle, with real life scenes rather than any songs or glamour. Scary scenes are also shown in this limited budget feature film.

In addition to Bakhtawar Mazhar Plaju, Umar Javed, Adnan Shah, Ramisha Noel and others also showed the essence of acting in the film.

Speaking to Independent Urdu on the phone from Istanbul Airport on his way to France, Bakhtawar Mazhar Plajo said that after the completion of the film, he himself will see the film for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival.

According to Bakhtawar Mazhar Plaju: ‘During the recording of the film, I had a feeling after seeing the story that this film will definitely get world fame. The same happened and the film was selected for screening at international festivals such as the Cannes Film Festival.

I am happy about it, but my mother is more happy than me. My mother used to ask me on the phone all the time during the recording of the film.’

He said that this film involves the hard work of not only me but the entire team. We are all happy about this achievement.’