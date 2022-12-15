The snow has arrived in Feltre: a consistent snowfall, which lasted a few hours from today’s afternoon, Thursday 15 December, which then turned into an insistent rain. In the meantime, however, for one evening the city has once again turned white and offered itself to passers-by and motorists in its winter guise. In the video, the snowfall in progress in the hamlet of Farra, where the Belluno Dolomites National Park is located

01:16