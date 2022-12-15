Home News First snowfall in Feltre – Corriere delle Alpi
News

First snowfall in Feltre – Corriere delle Alpi

by admin
First snowfall in Feltre – Corriere delle Alpi

The snow has arrived in Feltre: a consistent snowfall, which lasted a few hours from today’s afternoon, Thursday 15 December, which then turned into an insistent rain. In the meantime, however, for one evening the city has once again turned white and offered itself to passers-by and motorists in its winter guise. In the video, the snowfall in progress in the hamlet of Farra, where the Belluno Dolomites National Park is located

01:16

See also  Kunshan and Taicang have fully resumed work. Sanhe Pipe Pile Securities Department: Make up for it by accelerating delivery | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Beijing and Hong Kong join hands to build...

Zhong Nanshan: The chance of reinfection within one...

Ratification Mes: Lagarde presses on Rome. Crosetto criticizes...

Altruist – Giovanni De Mauro

Ivrea, car skids on the snow and ends...

Justice, Nordio changes the head of prisons: prosecutor...

Construction sites at the start in the church...

Prison of Parma, the guarantor: prisoners without hot...

In Udine, three pedestrians hit by cars

Cencenighe, diesel in the sewers: damages for 100...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy