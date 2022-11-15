November 15, 2022 9:49 am

In a context such as the present one, the stakes of a meeting between the leaders of China and the United States are certainly not reconciliation, but the possibility of learning to oppose without waging war, not even a cold one.

This was the limited but not at all obvious purpose of the first summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping after the election of the US president, organized on November 14 in Bali. The meeting has brought down the temperature of relations between the two countries, but it is in the long term that we will find out if the objective of the event has been achieved.

Already now we can see several positive aspects: the first is the difference between Washington’s treatment of China and that of Russia, two countries that are united in their battle against the Western world order.

The codes respected

Biden fights Russia by helping Ukraine, but he has decided to dialogue with Xi despite the strong tensions between the two countries (I am thinking of the military crisis regarding Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi’s visit last summer).

Why this difference in treatment? The explanation is linked first of all to the fact that Vladimir Putin made the irreparable mistake of attacking Ukraine, where Xi Jinping respected the codes of strategic rivalry, however strong.