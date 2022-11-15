November 15, 2022 9:49 am
In a context such as the present one, the stakes of a meeting between the leaders of China and the United States are certainly not reconciliation, but the possibility of learning to oppose without waging war, not even a cold one.
This was the limited but not at all obvious purpose of the first summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping after the election of the US president, organized on November 14 in Bali. The meeting has brought down the temperature of relations between the two countries, but it is in the long term that we will find out if the objective of the event has been achieved.
Already now we can see several positive aspects: the first is the difference between Washington’s treatment of China and that of Russia, two countries that are united in their battle against the Western world order.
The codes respected
Biden fights Russia by helping Ukraine, but he has decided to dialogue with Xi despite the strong tensions between the two countries (I am thinking of the military crisis regarding Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi’s visit last summer).
Why this difference in treatment? The explanation is linked first of all to the fact that Vladimir Putin made the irreparable mistake of attacking Ukraine, where Xi Jinping respected the codes of strategic rivalry, however strong.
Beijing does not want to suffer the consequences of the Russian bankruptcy in Ukraine
The second reason is that China is not ready to accept a military or political escalation. In this sense, Xi offered Biden guarantees, first of all by letting the president of the United States stress China‘s opposition to any use of nuclear weapons. This stance does not figure in the Chinese report, but there is no doubt that it has been expressed and that it marks a departure from the threats regularly made by Putin and his loyalists.
To this admission is added the confidence made to the Financial Times by a Chinese official, according to which Putin did not tell the truth to Xi on the occasion of their meeting in Beijing before the invasion of Ukraine. True or false, this communication means that Beijing does not want to suffer the consequences of the Russian bankruptcy in Ukraine.
The other indication Biden provided after the meeting is equally important. The US president reported that he has received an assurance that China does not intend to carry out an “imminent” attack on Taiwan. In return, Biden stated that Washington’s policy towards Taiwan has not changed.
At the moment nothing is resolved, but all observers agree that the status quo is the best possible situation in the Taiwan Strait, as confirmed by the Taiwanese themselves.
In any case, the divergences between China and the United States remain enormous, starting with those that were not mentioned on November 14, such as the technology war waged by Washington and in particular the latest measures on semiconductors. It is the United States ‘lethal weapon as well as China‘s Achilles’ heel, which Beijing is well aware of.
Sino-American relations are moving away from the much feared uncontrolled degeneration. A positive process has begun in Bali, but much remains to be done between the two superpowers of the twenty-first century to build trust and learn to be rivals without clashing.
(Translation by Andrea Sparacino)