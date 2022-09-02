Listen to the audio version of the article

The Po Valley plays its trump card in the green challenge to produce at least 2.5 billion cubic meters of biomethane by 2026 (target set by the National Energy Saving Plan) in a country that has a production potential estimated at at least 10 billion of mc. In fact, the first supply chain agreement to produce agricultural biomethane, “Agri.Bio.Metano”, was signed along the Via Emilia, which sees the Emilia cooperative system and three leading brands in their respective segments as protagonists: Coprob-Italia Zuccheri, Granarolo and Fruttagel.

Waiting for the implementing decrees on biomethane from the NRP

“This is the first consortium company of its kind, to translate the signature into investments and concrete activities, the implementing decrees on biomethane of the PNRR are missing, which we were waiting for before the summer and now we hope it will be a matter of weeks”, explains Gabriele Lanfredi, president of CGBI, the Italian Confederation of Beet Growers which today is the leading biogas operator in the country, with 23 plants built and over 200 managed in service. And the news of the green light to CGBI to build 10 agricultural biomethane plants in three years at the service of 4,500 beet farms between Emilia-Romagna and Veneto, which with a total capacity of 20 million cubic meters of biomethane per year, will cover half of the energy needs of the two Coprob-Italia Zuccheri sugar factories in Minerbio (Bologna) and Pontelongo (Padua).

The mechanism

The new agro-energy supply chain will work like this: each promoter will be given back in the form of biomethane and digestate (organic fertilizer) what has been given to the plant in terms of by-products of sugar beet processing (Coprob), residues from fruit and vegetable processing (Fruttagel) and livestock manure (for the 600 breeders of the Granlatte-Granarolo consortium), in a circular economy model, sustainable, also in terms of size, and certified capable of generating economic and environmental value for the entire supply chain.

Biomethane solution to address expensive energy node

“Biomethane is the key to solving the problem of quintupled methane and energy costs for our 19 associated co-ops”, says Stanislao Fabbrino, CEO and president of Fruttagel di Alfonsine (in Ravenna), where a new plant will be built. biomethane of 6 million euros. «We already have the authorizations, we are awaiting the implementing decrees of the NRP – states Fabbrino -. To create a digester on an industrial scale, the 6 thousand tons of our processing waste are not enough, but thanks to the consortium company, the by-products of other companies will also feed it ». “The geographical proximity of the consortium farmers is the strategic factor to make the investment in a medium-large digester of at least 500 KW sustainable, so as to share the risk and economically enhance the wastewater”, underlines Danio Federici, vice president of Granlatte, who in his company from Cingia de Botti, in Cremona (a big player in the sector, over 700 cows and a thousand hectares) has already implemented a reference model in the country of circular biogas and animal husbandry 4.0 and in weeks will cut the ribbon of a new large biomethane plant owned .