According to Musk, anyone who wants to conquer the agricultural machinery market needs unique selling propositions. Therefore he will involve some of his other companies in the development.

To ensure that the tractor can withstand all the requirements of modern agriculture, Musk first wants to send it into space with his space company Space X. The 3,704 active Starlink satellites belonging to Space X will also make the Tesla tractor the market leader in terms of track guidance, RTK accuracy and, in the future, autonomous driving.

Meanwhile, Musk’s neurotechnology company Neuralink is working on the so-called brain-computer interface, i.e. the communication between a computer and electrodes that have been implanted in the human brain. Musk’s vision for farming is to connect the farmer’s brain to ISOBUS functions or a farm management system. In the future, just one thought should be enough to navigate to a field or switch sections.

You can find more information at: www.heute-ist-der-erste-april.de