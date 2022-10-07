“Less than a year after the first Volocopter prototype was presented in Fiumicino, today is a first concrete step, entering the future, for urban air mobility. Thanks to Atlantia, Volocopter, Enac and ENAV. Rome will be one of the first capitals in which this new means of transport, the electric helicopter, will begin to fly in 2024, in view of the Jubilee and the candidacy for the Expo “.

The president of Adr said, Claudio De Vincentiopening at Fiumicino airport, in the Pianabella area, the event “A journey into the future – The Vertiport experience in Rome”, which saw in the morning, in the debut of the first Italian vertiport, the first flight test in Italy of the Volocopter, the electric helicopter eVTOLthe so-called “flying taxi”, which will be able to transport passengers from Fiumicino in 20 minutes to the center of Rome.

Today’s test was carried out one year after the presentation of the first eVTOL prototype in Italy. The Volocopter test pilot, aboard the Volocopter 2X electric helicopter, flew for 5 minutes, performing a flight trajectory “at 8 ‘in front of the spectators, after having obtained all the necessary authorizations from the competent Italian authorities, the National Agency for Civil Aviation (ENAC) and the National Agency for Flight Assistance (ENAV), which are playing a central role in defining the future AAM ecosystem.

Volocopter’s electric air taxi has been designed to allow passengers to fly fast and emission-free in urban environments, both on heavily trafficked land routes and over water flows. The characteristics of the aerotaxy reflect the will of Atlantia and Aeroporti di Roma to play a pioneering role in making urban mobility practicable and accessible to the public.