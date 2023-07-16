First title: Carlos Alcaraz lifted the trophy at Wimbledon, beating ‘Nole’

did not lie Carlos Alcaraz. It was going to be the best day of his life. And it was. The Spaniard captured the first Wimbledon title of his sports career, against Novak Djokovicthe seven-time champion (1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4), and fulfills his childhood dream: to win the most beautiful Grand Slam of all and against one of the best ever.

Alcaraz, as he dreamed of since his father put a racket in his hand, subdued Djokovic, the persecutor of all records, and became the fifth Spaniard in history to win in Wimbledonnext to Manolo Santana, Conchita Martinez, Rafael Nadal and Garbiñe Muguruza.

The Murcian writes his name next to that of the greatest, showing that nerves are things of the past and that it is not that he is prepared to compete against Djokovic, it is that at 20 years old he is in a position to say that he is better right now.

How did Carlos Alcaraz win at Wimbledon?

In a historic afternoon, Djokovic started the final as he finished it, kneeling. In the first game, he fell to the ground, a prediction of the end of the match, but not of what would happen next, because the Serb swept his home court in a first set that showcased his vast experience here. . With Alcaraz nervous, Djokovic began to pass balls from the bottom, not to fail, to despair of the Spaniard, overwhelmed by the stage.

“He has 35 finals, I have one”, he assured before the game, and the phrase came true with a tough 6-1 for Djokovic. A very hard blow, a blow to the dream of the Murcian, who had to regroup, who has what the greatest have. Head, heart and coj….

Alcaraz dominated, led and if the beating didn’t get worse it was because of the mole from the converted ‘break’ balls (5 of 19). With 3-1 in favor, a 27-minute game was played on Djokovic’s serve. With all kinds of alternatives, the Spanish took it, with a brutal cry of joy, with a break that took him to the set and a 2-1 lead on the scoreboard.

