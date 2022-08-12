Home News First vaccinations in Belluno against monkeypox
by admin
In all, a dozen patients at risk will be vaccinated, with a recall after four weeks

BELLUNO. The first two people from Belluno against monkeypox were vaccinated today, Friday 12 August. The administration took place within the infectious diseases department of the Belluno hospital. These are at-risk patients who have been identified after careful analysis by the Prevention Department and the Infectious Diseases operating unit. In the next few days, about ten other patients will be vaccinated. All of these people will then be called back four weeks later for the second dose. The Ulss 1 Dolomiti, in fact, currently has about twenty vaccines.

Monkeypox or monkeypox is a zoonotic infection (transmitted from animals to humans) caused by a virus of the same family as smallpox (Poxviridae) but which differs in the lower transmissibility and severity of the disease. The name derives from the first identification of the virus, discovered in monkeys in a Danish laboratory in 1958. It is widespread in particular among primates and small rodents, mainly in Africa. In endemic areas it is transmitted to humans via bite or direct contact with the blood, body fluids or skin lesions of an infected animal.

Currently, no cases of monkeypox have been recorded in the province, but at European level there are already over 4,900 cases in males, mostly between 18 and 50 years of age, often homosexual. Human transmission occurs through contact with infected material from skin lesions or contaminated objects (sheets, clothes…), or through prolonged face-to-face contact. It presents with fever, body aches, headache, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue and blisters, pustules. The disease usually resolves spontaneously within 2-4 weeks.

