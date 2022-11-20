First night of winter cold in Piedmont. The weather network of Arpa (Regional Agency for Environmental Protection) recorded a minimum of -21.4 degrees on Monte Rosa, — 12.7 at Gran Vaudala, in the Gran Paradiso park, 12.3 at Passo del Moro, in the territory of Macugnaga (VCO ), -9.1 in Pontechianale (Cuneo) – 9 in Sauze di Cesana (Turin), -8.4 in Formazza (VCO), -8.1 in Balme (Turin). Rigid temperatures even in the hills: -4.7 in Saliceto (Cuneo), 3.2 in Baldissero d’Alba (Cuneo). In the city, in Asti minimum at -2.2, in Vercelli -0.8; in the center of Turin, at the Giardini Reali weather station, +1.4.