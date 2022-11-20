Home News First winter night, -21 degrees on Monte Rosa, -12 at Gran Vaudala, in the Gran Paradiso Park
News

First winter night, -21 degrees on Monte Rosa, -12 at Gran Vaudala, in the Gran Paradiso Park

by admin
First winter night, -21 degrees on Monte Rosa, -12 at Gran Vaudala, in the Gran Paradiso Park

First night of winter cold in Piedmont. The weather network of Arpa (Regional Agency for Environmental Protection) recorded a minimum of -21.4 degrees on Monte Rosa, — 12.7 at Gran Vaudala, in the Gran Paradiso park, 12.3 at Passo del Moro, in the territory of Macugnaga (VCO ), -9.1 in Pontechianale (Cuneo) – 9 in Sauze di Cesana (Turin), -8.4 in Formazza (VCO), -8.1 in Balme (Turin). Rigid temperatures even in the hills: -4.7 in Saliceto (Cuneo), 3.2 in Baldissero d’Alba (Cuneo). In the city, in Asti minimum at -2.2, in Vercelli -0.8; in the center of Turin, at the Giardini Reali weather station, +1.4.

See also  Thieves in church, volunteer stolen of her wallet during mass for first communions

You may also like

Found the woman who has been missing from...

APEC Leaders’ Informal Meeting Unanimously Agrees on the...

Latest news policy. Pd, Bonaccini: «I am applying...

[Foresight Quick Review]The key to the Guangzhou woman...

Mattarella: “To stop road accidents, synergy between institutions...

New no-vax raid: the Pascoli school in Castagnole...

The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue yellow...

The triple crime in Rome, the killer arrested...

Carry out multiple rounds of nucleic acid screening...

Defacing the beauty, the nonsense of a stupid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy