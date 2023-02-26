Three ministers of the current cabinet and the director of Planning put the costs of the health reform against the ropes with the current project that is in Congress and that was presented by the Government.

The Finance Ministers, José Antonio Ocampo; Education, Alejandro Gaviria; Agriculture, Cecilia López; and the director of National Planning, Jorge Iván González, warned the Petro government about the fiscal impact that the project will have.

It is a 17-page document addressed to the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho Mejía, and which until yesterday was unknown.

In the report they warned that the Health reform that was presented to Congress by Minister Corcho, whose cost is $51.89 billion, will have a high fiscal impact for the country because it would imply an additional value of $92.8 billion until 2030. .

According to the document that was released this Sunday, the effect of carrying out all the expenses proposed by the reform this year would be an additional $16.91 billion in 2024; an additional $21.8 billion by 2025, and an additional $22.8 billion by 2030; the fiscal effect would be $31.3 trillion.

However, the ministers warn, this cost does not include the expense derived from other measures, including the elimination of co-payments, and moderator fees of $0.95 trillion, full access to health services for tourists and irregular migrants from $6.1 trillion and the unification of the contributory and subsidized regimes that would be $3.23 trillion.

Infrastructure

On the other hand, the document also analyzes the infrastructure sub-account that poses annual expenses of the order of $3.9 trillion and this includes investment resources from the Ministry of Health as sources, such as the contribution of 52% of SOAT and a social tax on weapons. These last two make it possible to transfer surpluses to the health system.

In this area, the fiscal impact would be $2.5 trillion in 2023, $3.5 trillion in 2024, and $4.8 trillion in 2030.

In what has to do with the Sources of the System to finance the formalization of the workers of the professional, technical and assistance level of the public IPS, excluding the formalization of specialized medicine and dentistry professionals, the net cost estimated by the Ministry of Health is of the order of $3.39 trillion, with a real growth of the order of 5%.

The study states that labor formalization in 2023 would cost $3.4 trillion; in 2024 it will be $3.6 trillion; in 2025 of $3.7 trillion and in 2030, $4.5 trillion.

The model assumes that the operation of the Single Public Health Fund is of the order of $1 billion per year and allows financing the functions carried out by the EPS. This cost is underestimated and does not reflect the administration cost of the system, since the administration costs of the EPS oscillate on average between 5% and 6% of the UPC. It is assumed that the administration expense is of the order of 55%; consequently, the expense would be underestimated and, in the opinion of the Ministry of Finance, it would be necessary to add around $3 trillion a year.

primary care

However, the estimate of the costs of the project prepared by the Ministry of Finance does not reflect the future impact that the strengthening of primary health care may generate in favor of the health system.

Likewise, it does not consider the social benefit, for example, of the additional years of life resulting from the proposed measures, which between 2025 and 2028, expenses would increase, on average, by $2 billion per year.

This document coincides with the warnings made by the former Ministers of Health, in which they raise questions about the concrete and specific measures contemplated by the proposed structural reform to ensure availability of the right to health with sustainability; specifically in the availability of quality health human talent that is required, at all levels and areas, as well as the health infrastructure.