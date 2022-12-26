Home News Fish kills along the Sile between Silea and Treviso
Dead fish along the bank of the Sile at the height of the Silea power station alarmed the people of Treviso who strolled along the street on Boxing Day Will stay. About ten, some floating among the algae and other debris carried by the river and stuck in the bends of the river. It is not clear whether the cause is attributable to the oil slick which was clearly visible on the surface of the water or other.

The images bounced around the social profiles of some residents of the area between Sile and Treviso, where they may have come from the pollution carried by the current of the river.

Some dead specimens had already been found at other times in the past in the nearby streams, but without a precise explanation. It needs to be clarified whether the fish are those that live along the river or in the canals and tributaries that flow further upstream.

