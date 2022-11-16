Chivasso

Technicians from Harp and from the Wildlife Supervision of the Metropolitan City of Turin intervened on Wednesday 16 November to save the dying fish in the Orchetto torrent, a tributary of the Po, in the territory of the Municipality of Chivasso. After the laboratory analyzes of recent days, which ruled out the presence of chemical pollutants, it was ascertained that the fish risked asphyxiation due to lack of oxygen in the water.

The technicians then recovered two tons of carp, tench and catfish which were released into the Po. A net was installed immediately afterwards to prevent the fish from being trapped again in the canal in the future.