Fisherman killed in Hobo

News

A new crime generated astonishment and consternation among the inhabitants of the municipality of Hobo, center of the department of Huila. Well, a man was viciously murdered by armed individuals in the early hours of this Wednesday, when the fisherman was mobilizing aboard his motorcycle bound for his home.

Carlos Andrés Sánchez, a resident of the Kennedy neighborhood, in Pitalito, was working in the sector

At approximately 9:50 p.m., the citizens informed the National Police that in the village of Vilaco Bajo there is a lifeless male person, who was working in the Maco port sector of the village of Vilaco Bajo de Hobo and according to what was stated by his Father Esteban Sánchez, the deceased left for the municipality of Hobo at approximately 6:00 p.m. and noticing his absence, went out to look for him, finding him lifeless in the aforementioned place.

According to information provided to the Diario del Huila, said citizen was traveling on his libero brand motorcycle, red in color, with license plate FZP-91B, which was found at the scene, it should be noted that no material elements were found in the items collected. , the citizen presented signs of violence with three holes in the pectoral, one in the abdominal region and another in the right lumbar region caused by a firearm of which the type and caliber was not established. SIJIN Campoalegre personnel carried out the respective technical inspection of the corpse

