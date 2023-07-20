Fishing boat machine-gunned by Libyans returned to Syracuse – News

The fishing boat Orizzonte of the Syracuse navy entered the port of Syracuse after 11 pm, escorted by a patrol boat from the harbor master’s office, hit yesterday morning by machine gun bursts fired from a Libyan patrol boat while it was in international waters, at about 95 miles from the coast.





The vessel was docked at dock 4. The police are carrying out the first checks and the crew has not yet been disembarked.





On the quay, the family members await their dear veterans of this dramatic adventure. The fishing boat had been at sea for a few days. The military of the Captaincy are carrying out checks on the fishing vessel hit at the rudder by the machine guns fired by the Libyan military.



