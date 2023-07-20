Home » Fishing boat machine-gunned by Libyans returned to Syracuse – News
News

Fishing boat machine-gunned by Libyans returned to Syracuse – News

by admin
Fishing boat machine-gunned by Libyans returned to Syracuse – News

The fishing boat Orizzonte of the Syracuse navy entered the port of Syracuse after 11 pm, escorted by a patrol boat from the harbor master’s office, hit yesterday morning by machine gun bursts fired from a Libyan patrol boat while it was in international waters, at about 95 miles from the coast.


The vessel was docked at dock 4. The police are carrying out the first checks and the crew has not yet been disembarked.


On the quay, the family members await their dear veterans of this dramatic adventure. The fishing boat had been at sea for a few days. The military of the Captaincy are carrying out checks on the fishing vessel hit at the rudder by the machine guns fired by the Libyan military.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  It is unknown whether wine companies can "sell" the transcripts and "stabilize the military's heart"

You may also like

The ‘Bizzarri era’ is coming to an end....

KTM the best at the start of the...

Nelson Cano gives financial contribution to a fellow...

Ombudsman confirms release of two girls kidnapped by...

Pikmin 4: Shigeru Miyamoto wonders why the series...

NO ANSWERS FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASES IN INTERIOR HOSPITALS...

Why Early Morning Walks Are Essential to Protect...

If we recycle, are we saved?

The Pisa school office is looking for administrative...

Sevilla defeats Independiente del Valle in honeycombs and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy