Fisherman‘ghost web Fishing nets, so-called fishing nets, threaten life in the sea. Isa Alemdar, the diving instructor and also the Vice Chairman of the 46th Committee of the Chamber of Shipping, talked about the danger posed by the bullets left in the sea by the anglers, especially the ghost nets.

Stating that there is sometimes insufficient manpower and boats with cranes are needed to remove the nets weighing tons and reaching gigantic sizes from underwater, Alemdar said, “The negative effects of ghost nets on underwater life are countless. The reason for this is fishermen. knows. But the nets thrown for the sake of catching a few more fish get caught on the rocks. Since they cannot remove it later, they cut it and leave it. Hundreds of fish remaining in the nets cannot get out and die,” he said. Explaining that the anglers in the cliffs were submerged by the rupture of the lead at the end of the fishing line attached to the rocks, Alemdar said, “Those bullets also poison the underwater population. People should be sensitive.”

HISTORY SAVE THE WRECK FROM THE NETS

Last year the historic St. Reminding that he cleared the ghost net of tons of weight surrounding the Didier shipwreck with the help of volunteers. Alemdar“St. Didier shipwreck, it is very important to us; historical wreck. I was very upset when I saw this spot where I dived many times during the season. After viewing the nets, we gathered my team and did a cleaning dive the next day. After hours of effort, we pulled the net pieces weighing kilograms to our boat from a depth of meters. Because that net will harm underwater creatures as long as it stays. In our first video, we saved 6 bull lobsters, crabs and a grouper from death. On the day we went to take out, we pulled 4 bull lobsters out of the nets,” he said.

A few days ago, during his dive into the cliffs region, he was meters long and weighed tons. ghost webStating that he encountered people and captured those moments with an underwater camera, Alemdar said:Fishermans should be sensitive about ghost nets that negatively affect the underwater ecosystem. “Hundreds of underwater creatures die under these nets,” he said.

Click for Other Current News