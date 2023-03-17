In a statement made by Fitch, it was reported that Turkey’s credit rating and outlook were confirmed. In the statement, it was stated that Turkey’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating was confirmed as “B” and the outlook as “negative”. In the statement, it was stated that the negative impact of the earthquakes on 6 February on economic activity is expected to be partially balanced with financial and credit incentives before the 14 May Presidential Election. […]

