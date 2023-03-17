Home News Fitch confirms Turkey’s credit rating
News

Fitch confirms Turkey’s credit rating

by admin
Fitch confirms Turkey’s credit rating

In a statement made by Fitch, it was reported that Turkey’s credit rating and outlook were confirmed. In the statement, it was stated that Turkey’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating was confirmed as “B” and the outlook as “negative”. In the statement, it was stated that the negative impact of the earthquakes on 6 February on economic activity is expected to be partially balanced with financial and credit incentives before the 14 May Presidential Election. […]

See also  Migrants, Ocean Viking towards Ancona between six meters high waves. Piantedosi: "Satisfied with the choice, the bailouts are made by the State"

You may also like

Evo Morales will be summoned to testify for...

The millionaire that the DIM received for reaching...

“Crime without answer”: Brazil commemorates Marielle Francos on...

Kiran Patel, fake office bearer of Prime Minister’s...

Pablo Jaramillo Reyes is the new controller agent...

Jian’ou City’s 2023 Spring Recruit Symposium and Farewell...

Is a financial crisis looming? Kreissparkasse Tübingen remains...

Out of Peshawar Zalmi PSL, Qalandars will face...

Orange alert in Cali due to the increase...

DAX slips below Fibonacci fan page 1

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy