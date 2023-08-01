Fitch downgrades the US credit rating! Yellen reacted

In a statement from Fitch, it was noted that the downgrade of the US rating reflects the expected financial deterioration in the next 3 years, the high and growing general government debt burden and the erosion of governance compared to its peers in the similar rating, manifested in last-minute decisions with repeated debt limit stalemates. In the statement, the credit rating agency downgraded the long-term credit rating of the USA from “AAA” to “AA+” and changed the outlook from negative to stable. […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

