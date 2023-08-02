Home » Fitch Downgrades US Debt Rating to AA+ Amid Fiscal Concerns
Fitch Downgrades US Debt Rating to AA+ Amid Fiscal Concerns

Title: Fitch Lowers United States Debt Rating to AA+ Amidst Concerns of Fiscal Deterioration

The Fitch agency has downgraded the United States‘ debt rating to AA+, one notch below its highest rating, citing concerns over expected fiscal deterioration and the country’s increasing debt burden. This decision comes three months after Fitch placed the rating on “negative watch” due to delays in the negotiation of the debt ceiling.

According to the agency, the deteriorating governance standards, particularly in debt and fiscal matters, over the past two decades have eroded confidence in the country’s fiscal management. Fitch emphasized that the repeated confrontations over the debt ceiling have played a significant role in this decline.

Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, expressed her disagreement with Fitch’s decision, describing it as based on “outdated data.” Yellen emphasized that US Treasuries remain the leading safe and liquid financial asset while asserting that the US economy remains fundamentally strong. She also defended the fiscal policies put forth by the Joe Biden Administration, stating that the budget plan would reduce the deficit by more than $2,000 million.

Responding to Fitch’s decision, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre criticized the agency’s rating model, noting that it worsened during President Trump’s tenure and improved under President Biden. She argued that the US credit rating should not be lowered, particularly when President Biden has overseen the strongest economic recovery among major global economies. Jean-Pierre pointed to the “extremism” of the Republicans as the primary economic risk the country currently faces.

The decision to downgrade the US debt rating began to take shape in May when Fitch initially placed it under negative observation. At the time, Democrats and Republicans struggled to reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling. Eventually, the White House managed to strike a deal with congressional Republicans, suspending the debt ceiling until 2025 in exchange for spending caps. Notably, a similar situation in 2011 led to Standard & Poor’s downgrading the country’s credit rating from “AAA” to “AA+.”

