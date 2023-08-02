Fitch downgrades US debt rating to AA+ amid political clashes and eroded confidence

Fitch Downgrades US Debt Rating to AA+ from AAA

In a surprising move, Fitch, one of the most influential rating agencies in the financial sector, has downgraded the United States‘ debt rating from AAA to AA+. This marks only the second time in history that such a downgrade has occurred. The last time was in 2011, when another agency, S&P, lowered its rating amid a similar confrontation in Congress over the country’s debt limit.

Fitch’s decision comes after repeated political clashes over the “debt ceiling” and last-minute resolutions that have eroded confidence in the country’s fiscal management. The agency stated that these ongoing disputes have created uncertainty and raised concerns about the stability of the US economy.

Congress did approve a two-year suspension of the debt limit last June, providing some relief as the nation was on the verge of not meeting its financial obligations. However, the recent denouement came after weeks of stumbling between Democrats and Republicans, exacerbating concerns about the country’s financial stability.

Having the highest credit rating, or “grade,” allows the federal government to borrow at the most favorable terms. Rating downgrades typically result in increased interest rates on a country’s debt. This downgrade will likely impact the US bond market, which is the largest in the world, with a volume of trillions of dollars.

In response to Fitch’s decision, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rejected the downgrade. In a statement, Yellen called it arbitrary and emphasized that the agency’s assessment relies on outdated information. She highlighted the improvement in governance measures during the current administration, including legislation addressing the debt limit, infrastructure investment, and other initiatives to enhance America’s competitiveness.

The downgrade raises concerns about potential consequences for the US economy and global financial markets. The interest rates on US government debt could increase, leading to higher borrowing costs for both the government and private sectors. This could potentially slow down economic growth and make it more challenging for businesses and individuals to access credit.

With the US bond market’s pivotal role in the global financial system, the downgrade may reverberate throughout international markets. It could impact the confidence of investors and have wider implications for global economic stability.

As the situation unfolds, market analysts and economists will closely monitor the impact of Fitch’s downgrade on the US economy and financial markets. The US government’s actions to address the debt ceiling issue and continue economic recovery will be critical in restoring confidence and mitigating any potential negative consequences.

