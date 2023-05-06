Fitch upgrades El Salvador’s rating but warns that the pension debt swap constituted a default

The Fitch Ratings agency upgraded El Salvador’s issuer default rating from ‘RD’ to ‘CCC+’ on Thursday, at the same time warning that the pension debt swap constituted a default and there is a narrow fiscal space for the Salvadoran government.

In a draft report, the agency first downgraded the risk rating after the pension debt swap because it considered it a default. This operation gave the Government capacity to pay and raised the note again.

The rating upgrade, according to Fitch, is also due to the “successful completion” of the exchange and payment of the bonds due January 2023. This reflects Fitch’s “opinion that another event of default no longer appears likely, but it remains a real possibility in light of the committed ability to pay.”

In February of this year, a few days after the government reported that it had paid $800 million of bonds on time, Fitch updated El Salvador’s credit rating and lowered it one more notch from the level where it had been since February 2022, as it happened from being in CCC to the box of countries with CC one year later.

The ‘CCC+’ note reflects an improvement in the fiscal liquidity positions in relation to their previous analyses, although the margins “continue to be narrow” and the Administration of President Nayib Bukele continues with restricted access to the international market and with a high dependence on the short term debt.

Pensions

The special law that dissolved the Pension Obligations Trust (FOP), issued in December 2022 by the Legislative Assembly, gave the government a period of 120 days to settle a million-dollar debt that it owes to the workers, who have forcibly lent it funds to pay the pensions of the public system. The deadline expired on April 30 and the government did not report on the payment of that debt or how it would be paid.

According to data from the Central Reserve Bank (BCR), until March 2023 the State owes $6,184.64 million to AFP contributors, who through Pension Investment Certificates (CIP) have been obliged by law to lend these funds. to the government to meet social security commitments.

Last February, Fitch warned that there was a risk of default with the exchange of the debt issued in the Pension Investment Certificates (CIP) to Transition Financing Certificates (CFT).

The new Salvadoran Pension Institute (ISP) had until April 30 to define the new conditions and deadlines for the replacement of the CIP, according to the 120-day margin given by the law approved by the ruling party.

In its report, Fitch indicates that the Government completed the exchange of the CIP for the CFT on April 28 through three series: A, B and C.

The agency explained that Series A replicates the terms of the CIP restructured in the 2017 pension reform, with a maturity of 24 years and a yield of 4.5%. More than $6.2 billion of pension savings have been issued in this segment.

Meanwhile, Series B coincides with the CIP issued after the 2017 reform. They include $2.2 billion, with a maturity of 44 years and a yield of 6%.

Series C has a yield of 7%, with a maturity extension of 50 years and includes a four-year grace period.

The exchange conditions of the CIP for the CFT “Constitutes an event default under Fitch’s criteria,” the agency said in its statement.

“The exchange implied an adverse change in the terms via the extension of maturities and the addition of a grace period to the majority of the public securities in question,” it added.

Fitch believes the swap was aimed at reducing the central government’s financing needs in a context of tight financing constraints.