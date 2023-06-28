Fiumicino awarded for the fifth time as best EU airport – Lazio

The Aci Best Airport Award 2023 at the Roman airport

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 28 – The recognition of the Best Airport Awards 2023 by the Airport Council International (Aci) – the international trade association of the main airports in the world – is celebrated today at the Leonardo da Vinci airport – which awarded the Roman airport for the fifth time as the best airport in Europe. The announcement was made by the CEO of Aeroporti di Roma, Marco Troncone, in the presence of over 500 passengers and staff of Aeroporti di Roma, inside the specially set up boarding area E, in a real silent disco: a choreography with DJ set with headphones for an afternoon of entertainment and entertainment open to the participation of all those present.



Aci assigned the Aci Europe Best Airport Award 2023 to Fiumicino airport in the category of hubs with over 40 million passengers. This result adds to the recognition of Leonardo da Vinci which for six consecutive years leads the European ranking on the quality of service expressed directly by passengers and the 5-star Skytrax assigned to the Roman airport in January this year for operational excellence and the quality of the service provided to passengers.



The evaluation criteria of the Best Airport 2023 focused on operational resilience and sustainability in the context of the recovery from the Covid-19. Leonardo da Vinci’s victory was made possible by the excellent results obtained by Aeroporti di Roma on some main drivers such as sustainability and innovation. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

