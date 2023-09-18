Five Americans Released and Reunited with Families in Doha, Ending Years of Detention in Iran

BREAKING: Five Americans Freed from Iranian Detention, Arrive in Doha

CNN has learned that the five Americans who were held captive in Iran have been released and are currently in Doha. The release of these individuals brings an end to their years-long nightmare. While the identities of two of the freed Americans remain unknown, the other three have been publicly identified as Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz, and Siamak Namazi. Namazi had been detained since 2015.

In addition to the five Americans, the mother of Siamak Namazi, Effie Namazi, and the wife of Morad Tahbaz, Vida Tahbaz, were also on the flight from Iran to Doha. They will continue their journey to Washington to reunite with their families.

This release marks a significant diplomatic breakthrough after years of complicated indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran. It is the latest achievement by the Biden Administration in securing the freedom of unjustly detained US citizens abroad, following successful negotiations with Russia and Venezuela.

The US Government has consistently maintained that the five Americans were unjustly detained by Iran. As part of the agreement between the two countries, $6 billion in Iranian funds that had been held in restricted accounts in South Korea will now be transferred to restricted accounts in Qatar. These funds will be closely monitored by the US Treasury Department and can only be used by Iran for humanitarian purchases.

In a reciprocal gesture, the United States is also releasing five Iranian prisoners. Two of the five prisoners, Mehrdad Moin Ansari and Reza Sarhangpour, have arrived in Doha, according to Iran’s state media outlet Press TV. The remaining three prisoners, Kambiz Attar-Kashani, Amin Hassanzadeh, and Kaveh Lotfollah Afrasyabi, will either stay in the United States or travel to a third country.

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Mohammad-Reza Farzin, provided details on how the funds were transferred to Qatar. He explained that Iranian assets, which were stored in South Korean banks, were converted into euros and transferred to the Swiss Central Bank before being deposited in the accounts of six Iranian banks in Qatari banks.

The release of these detainees is a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to improve relations between the United States and Iran. It is hoped that this positive development will pave the way for further diplomatic negotiations and cooperation between the two countries.

Becky Anderson, Mostafa Salem, and Adam Pouhramadi contributed to this report.

As more details emerge, we will provide updates on this developing story.

