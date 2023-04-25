Five children won painting contest

The members of the qualifying jury of the 378 children who participated in the painting contest ‘Los Niños Pintan el Festival Vallenato’ were amazed, in which five children occupied the first five places.

This Monday the winners were announced: José Cabrera Chacón – Comfacesar School, Daniela Lozano Correa – Upar Technical Institute, Danna Hernández Mestre – Andrés Escobar School, Irene Murillo Martínez – Vicente Roig y Villalba School, and Fabio Garrido Ortega – Murgas Institute.

Proud and full of joy, the families turned to accompany the participants. One of them was Don Jaime Flórez, who at 70 years old is an art and puppet director, and did not hesitate to accompany his granddaughter to paint.

“I feel very proud because it is an opportunity for my granddaughter to develop her skills and show her talent; I thank the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata, for promoting art among the little ones, demonstrating that the Vallenato Festival is more than accordion, caja and guacharaca”, said Don Jaime.

Many events surrounding the Vallenato environment stood out during the day that took place in the corridors of the second stage of the Mayales Plaza Shopping Center, sponsor of the contest, where the landscapes full of stories and letters that ‘El Pollo Vallenato’ toured also appeared in the paintings. ‘, carrying the notes of his accordion on his back from town to town.

An arduous task corresponded to the group of judges, made up of Agustín Nieves Carrillo, Hernán Ariza Torres and Jaime Torres Nieves, when they found the artistic capacity of 378 students, a record number in this striking contest.

Given this, the painter, musician and artist Agustín ‘Tin’ Nieves, expressed. “Very happy with what I experienced. How nice, how impressive and it shows that this activity year after year is being recognized by everyone. Congratulations to the parents and teachers of different educational institutions, who have seen fit to enroll their children in this interesting contest, unique in the region. Thank you to the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata for this space that it provides because it is the greatest point of motivation for student painters”.

He then pointed. “It was not easy for the juries to have to choose five winners. We noticed the capacity for drawing and painting, where the boys and girls dared to express their feelings in relation to the songs of the honoree Luis Enrique Martínez, and other aspects related to Vallenato folklore”.

The day was enlivened by Los Niños del Vallenato from the Rafael Escalona School, who gave the musical energy to this contest to the rhythm of the accordion, caja and guacharaca. The boy Carlos Matías Morales Silva also appeared, who at four years old moved the attendees with his singing.

