Cuban Gang Arrested for Armed Robbery in Michigan

July 16, Michigan – In a shocking incident, a gang of five Cubans attempted an armed robbery at a private residence in Michigan. The suspects were swiftly arrested by police authorities after encountering resistance from the homeowners.

According to the Facebook page of Midland City/County Police/EMS Scanner, three of the suspects were immediately apprehended, one was injured when the homeowner retaliated with gunfire, and another attempted to escape leading to a pursuit by several law enforcement officers.

The most notable aspect of the escape attempt was when the suspect attempted to hitchhike but was picked up by a driver who found the situation suspicious. The driver, unable to communicate with the suspect who did not speak English, called a relative who informed him about the ongoing robbery manhunt. In a quick-thinking move, the driver stopped at a McDonald’s in Gladwin and dialed 911. Police promptly arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Law enforcement officials were praised for their relentless efforts in apprehending the suspects. The Midland City/County Police/EMS Scanner Facebook page warned the public that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty. It is crucial to remember that law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to ensure public safety.

The five Cubans involved in this heinous crime have been identified as Andy Gómez Niebla, Roberto Padrón Álvarez, Yoany Álvarez, Yuan Biart González, and Jorge García Santiago.

Amidst the discussions on social media, one American sarcastically remarked, “Now we are going to house them for the next 15 years. In the prison system with free medical care, room, and board. Because they have rights.”

Michigan is home to a significant number of Cuban residents, although the population does not rival that of Florida. Official sources state that in 2010, there were almost 10,000 Cubans living in Michigan. However, due to the recent mass migration of over 300,000 Cubans to the United States within the last two years, this figure is expected to triple.

As the legal process unfolds, the public remains curious about the motivations behind the attempted armed robbery and what consequences the Cuban gang members will face in accordance with the laws of Michigan.

