Five dead and 14 injured by lightning strike in Cauca

Five dead and 14 injured by lightning strike in Cauca

At least five people died and 14 more were injured by lightning strike in a rural area of ​​the municipality of El Tambo, in the department of Cauca, local authorities reported in the last few hours.

The Mayor of El Tambo regretted what happened in the township of Quilcacé and said that among the fatalities there is a minor.

“We thank the firefighters of the city of Popayán and the municipality of El Tambo for their collaboration at such a difficult time,” added the municipal administration, which sent its “condolences, support and solidarity to the affected families.”

The mayor of El Tambo, Carlos Vela, told local media that lightning struck when some of the victims were meeting in a bingo hall and the others were playing soccer when there was an electric shock.

