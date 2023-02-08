Santiago de Cali suffered 5 murders in 24 hours. According to the report of the Metropolitan Police of the city, four of the victims were men and one woman. Among the victims is a former member of the extinct Farc guerrilla.

Victims killed with a firearm:

– Cesar Augusto Ruiz Gomez.

– John Fredy Chagüendo Ordoñez.

– Jesus Adrain Sinisterra Angulo.

– Jorge Luis Galvis Hernandez.

Among the murdered people is a former member of the extinct Farc guerrilla.

Homicides:

• The Cali Police detailed a homicide that occurred on Vía Cristo Rey, in a sector known as La Tanqueta. Although the person was not identified, it was known that it is a woman between approximately 20 and 25 years of age.

• In Carrera 41B with Calle 46, Antonio Nariño neighborhood, Commune 16 of Cali; César Augusto Ruiz Gómez, who was a demobilized member of the Farc, was assassinated.

• In the Los Chorros neighborhood, on Carrera 72 with Calle 1A. According to the report, the victim was identified as Jhon Fredy Chagüendo Ordóñez.

• In Carrera 25 with Calle 75B, Valle Grande neighborhood; Jesús Adrián Sinisterra Angulo was assassinated with a firearm.

• The case of Jorge Luis Galvis Hernández, who was murdered on Carrera 34 and Calle 36, in the Diamante neighborhood.

