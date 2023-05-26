Five deaths at work in a few hours in Italy, for one it was the first day – breaking latest news

The massacre at work does not stop – 1,500 dead last year according to prudential data from the unions and hundreds already in the first months of 2023 – there is a new very heavy blood toll. Five workers will never return home: three died in Lombardy, one of whom on his first day in a company and the other father of an 8-month-old child, one in Sardinia and the fourth in Calabria. Bewilderment and anger on the part of the unions: the Cub points the finger at precariousness and calls for “real” checks and the establishment of the crime of ‘murder at work’, the CGIL demands “immediate interventions and not just words: it is a war continues”.

A young man, 25 years oldof Bangladesh, died in the afternoon at Niguarda hospital in Milano where he resided, due to the injuries sustained this morning in an accident that occurred at Crocolux, a textile company that deals with the production of leather accessories in Trezzano sul Naviglio, in the province of the capital. The worker was on his first day on the job and was crushed under heavy machinery. He suffered head and chest trauma and fatal leg and arm injuries. Abdul Ruman, was originally from Bangladesh. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a manslaughter file: it ordered the autopsy, the seizure of the machinery, and investigations to ascertain whether the young man had a regular contract.

In Bagolino, in the province of Brescia, a 33-year-old man was killed. According to the first reconstructions, it was not the plant that was directly cutting it, while pruning some trees in the street, that overwhelmed him, but a neighbor damaged for years after the Vaia storm of 2018. He was a resident of the Valsabbia village, and worked for a local company . Recently married, Daniele Salvini was the father of an eight-month-old baby.

A 60-year-old worker diedthis afternoon, after falling from scaffolding inside a construction site, in via Cavour in Macherio (Monza). It is the third dead in one day in Lombardy, the fifth in Italy. The accident occurred around 3.30 pm, when the man, Italian and with long experience, residing in Cantù, lost his balance and fell from a height of about two meters, hitting the back of his head on the ground. He died on the way to the hospital in Desio (Monza). Ats technicians arrived at the renovation site of a house where the man was working, with a regular employment contract.

A victim also in Sardinia: always this morning at the Ecocentro of portoscuso, in Sulcis, a man fell into a waste compactor and died instantly. The 118 doctors with an ambulance, a medical one and the helicopter rescue, but they could not save his life. The carabinieri are reconstructing the exact dynamics of the accident and ascertaining any responsibility.

Fifth victim in Rendein the province of Cosenza where a 62-year-old man engaged in some painting work in a company in the industrial area, he was on scaffolding when, for reasons still under investigation, he fell into the void from a height of three meters. He died in the Cosenza hospital shortly after being admitted. Vincenzo Greco, CGIL Milan secretariat and occupational safety manager, underlines that “we are facing a trend that will not reverse and this is a dramatic fact.