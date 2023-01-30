The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) monitors the departments of Norte de Santander, Guaviare, Meta, Risaralda and Cundinamarca in which emergencies have been registered during the last 24 hours.

According to the information generated by the Situation Room and the National Crisis Room of the entity, in its daily evaluation of affectations to the 32 departments of the country, the registered emergencies are:

North of Santander: In the municipality of Chitagá, village Don Antonio, a vegetation cover fire left 300 hectares of native vegetation affected. Attended the National Disaster Risk Management System (SNGRD).

Guaviare: In the municipality of San José del Guaviare, Nuevo Tolima – Serranía de la Lindosa sector, a vegetation cover fire left 180 hectares of pastures, morichales and native forest affected. The Volunteer Fire Department (CBV) attended. A vegetation cover fire, San José del Guaviare municipality, Cascadas village, left 8 hectares of native vegetation affected. The municipal CBV and the Municipal Disaster Risk Management Council (CMGRD) attended.

Meta: In the municipality of Cabuyaro, a vegetation cover fire, Viso de Upia village, Entreríos farm, at km 3 via Cabuyaro left 1 hectare of pastures and savannah affected. The SNGRD attended.

Risaralda: In the municipality of La Virginia, a plant cover fire, Finca Miralindo, left two hectares of native vegetation affected. The municipal CBV attended.

cundinamarca: In the municipality of Caparrapí, Palenque Alto village, a structural fire left a family homeless and 1 house that was built of wood and bamboo destroyed. There were no injuries and the SNGRD attended. In addition, in the municipality of Cáqueza, in the Ponta village, a vegetation cover fire generated by agricultural burning left 3 hectares of savannahs and grasslands affected. The municipal CBV attended.

Precipitation forecast for the next few days

According to the model of the European Center for Medium-Term Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), rains are expected in specific areas of the following departments: Nariño, Cauca and Valle del Cauca. Rains are forecast in various areas of the Pacific region, as well as in the department of Amazonas and in various areas of the Pacific region, as well as in the department of Amazonas.

In addition, according to the Ideam technical report in the Caribbean region and in the San Andrés y Providencia archipelago, dry weather with slightly overcast skies is estimated. In the Andean region, rains are expected in the south of Antioquia and in the Pacific region rains are forecast over the south and center of Chocó, western Cauca and Nariño. In the Orinoquia, dry weather with little cloudiness is estimated and in the Amazon rains are estimated in the south of Amazonas and Vaupés, in the rest of the area dry weather is expected.

Finally, it is worth noting that, according to the Sub-directorate for Risk Knowledge of the UNGRD, a total of 371 municipalities have a red alert level for forest fires.